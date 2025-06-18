Thailand government approves $1.2 billion plan for Bangkok F1 race

Thailand could host an F1 race from 2028, if the government's bid is approved.

Stefano Domenicali and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minster of Thailand
The Thai government has approved a $1.2 billion proposal to host a Formula 1 race on the streets of Bangkok, with the first event targeted for 2028.

Officials have outlined a five-year plan to stage races from 2028 to 2032, pending approval from the FIA and Formula One Management.

Although Thailand already hosts the MotoGP at the permanent Buriram International Circuit, the F1 project will centre around a temporary street layout in the nation’s capital.

Bangkok recently served as the launch venue for MotoGP’s 2025 season, underlining its growing interest in hosting major international motorsport events.

The Thai government views the race as a key initiative to boost tourism, with the country already welcoming close to 40 million visitors annually.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub described the F1 project as a milestone for the country.

“In the next 2-3 years, Thailand will have world-class competition, which we never thought would actually happen in Thailand,” he said during a press conference.

The announcement comes after F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Bangkok in March to meet with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and discuss Thailand’s grand prix ambitions. Shinawatra later attended last month’s Monaco Grand Prix, where she visited the Williams garage and met Anglo-Thai driver Alex Albon.

However, it remains unclear how F1 will accommodate a Bangkok race on an already congested calendar. The championship has publicly stated it does not wish to expand beyond its current 24-race limit.

A rotation system with existing European events has been mooted as a potential solution to make room for new races in Asia.

