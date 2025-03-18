Stefano Domenicali in a high-profile meeting to discuss a new F1 grand prix

Momentum is building for the Bangkok GP as F1's boss visits Thailand

Stefano Domenicali and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minster of Thailand
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali paid a visit to Thailand on Tuesday to discuss plans for an inaugural grand prix on the streets of Bangkok.

Following last weekend’s season opener in Australia, Domenicali travelled to Thailand to meet the country’s prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and hear about the Asian country’s ambitions to stage an F1 race for the first time.

F1’s popularity has been booming under current owner Liberty Media, with several countries lining up to join the calendar.

The series already has a packed schedule with 24 events, but Dutch GP’s impending departure after 2026 and addition of the Belgian GP to the rotation system has created room for more races.

“I was delighted to meet with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand, and her team today to discuss their impressive plans to host a race in Bangkok,” said Domenicali.

“I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”

There has been growing interest from Thailand to host an F1 race in recent years, with talks about a maiden race in capital Bangkok intensifying in the last few months.

The proposed race would take place on a temporary street circuit, as opposed to a purpose-built venue.

Bangkok recently hosted MotoGP’s inaugural season launch in February, which was similar in nature to F1’s own event at the O2 Arena in London.

Thailand also hosts a MotoGP race every year on the permanent Chang International Circuit in Buriram, but doubts have been cast about the event’s future ahead of the final year of the contract in 2026.

Local media reported earlier this month that Thailand's contract with Dorna won't be renewed, citing circuit’s chairman Newin Chidchob, who claimed that he had been informed by the Sports Authority of Thailand that 2026 would be the last year of the Buriram race.

