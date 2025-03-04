Circuit boss gives worrying prognosis about Thai MotoGP's future

Buriram, which hosted the season-opening Thai Grand Prix this weekend, could drop off the MotoGP calendar after 2026.

According to Thai media, Newin Chidchob, chairman of Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, claimed he has been ‘informed by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) that 2026 would be the last event held in Thailand, as the government had decided not to renew the contract’.

Newin wrote on Facebook: “I deeply regret this decision, as the government would only need to invest 500 million baht per year [15 million USD], while private sponsors would contribute 300 million [9 million USD] baht annually, yet the event generates 5 billion baht in revenue for the country."

The Thai MotoGP has been held six times since 2018, boasting sold-out grandstands on each occasion. The 2025 event attracted 224,634 spectators, with a Sunday day crowd of 99,778.

The Thai fans also have a home MotoGP rider to support in the form of Somkiat Chantra, who made his premier-class debut for LCR Honda at Buriram this weekend.

In a separate post, Newin appeared to confirm rumours that Thailand is interested in hosting an F1 Grand Prix, providing a possible motive for scaling back its MotoGP support.

However, Sports Authority of Thailand governor Dr Kongsak Yodmanee insisted negotiations were still ongoing with Dorna Sports over a possible MotoGP contract extension and that the SAT want to continue hosting the event.

Bangkok was chosen as the venue for MotoGP’s first ever pre-season launch last month, with Buriram also holding the final pre-season test, just over a week before the grand prix.

Buriram is also expected to host the 2026 MotoGP season opener.