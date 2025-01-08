Belgian GP to become F1's first rotational race in new deal

The Belgian Grand Prix will move to a rotational race slot on the F1 calendar as part of a new multi-year contract extension.

The world famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit's current contract was due to expire at the end of 2025 but it has secured its future for 2026 and beyond. It comes after several recent short-term deals.

Belgium will become one of the new rotational rounds and be a fixture on the F1 calendar in four of the next six seasons.

Spa will host an F1 race in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031, skipping the 2028 and 2030 seasons.

Significant new investment has been put into the circuit in recent years, including the addition of two new grandstands which have increased capacity by 10,000.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension.

"Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1.

"In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium.”

Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Vice President of the Walloon Government and Minister of the Economy, added: “I am delighted that the Belgian Grand Prix - a must-attend event for Wallonia - has been confirmed on the F1 calendar for several years.

"The circuit provides the Region with high-quality sports infrastructure capable of hosting exceptional events, and thanks to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Spa-Francorchamps, and through it, Wallonia, is placed at the centre of global attention. In addition to this international showcase, the event generates significant economic benefits for Wallonia, as well as for Belgium.

"The extension of this relationship over several years will also allow the circuit teams to plan for the future, which is hugely positive.”

Melchior Wathelet, President of Spa Grand Prix, and Vanessa Maes, CEO of Spa Grand Prix, said: “We are both very proud of this renewal, which reflects the mutual trust built as we have upgraded our infrastructure and delivered record attendance and fantastic fan experience over recent years.

"This contract extension has once again been made possible thanks to the support of the Walloon Government but also the fans of what we believe is the most beautiful circuit in the world. Together we are strengthening our commitment to the development of our wonderful region.”

More rotational races in Europe

It is currently unclear which other races will get rotational spots but these are widely expected to be other European events.

This is in line with F1's aim to bring the sport to as many markets as possible while retaining many of the world championship's historic and traditional races.

The F1 calendar already features a gruelling 24 races, the current limit under the existing Concorde agreement.

Domenicali recently hinted that rotational races will become part of the sport's calendar in the coming years.

“We have some news to share very, very soon with regard to the possibility in the mid-term to have some rotational European Grand Prix and some other new options coming later,” Domenicali said on a Liberty Media investors call.

“This is something that, of course, we will clarify in the due course. It is true that we have a large demand of new possible venues that wants to come in and our choice will always be balanced between the right economical benefits that we can have as a system and also to leverage in the growth on the market that we can see potential that will be beneficial for us to grow even further our business.”