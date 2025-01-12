Marc Hynes’ role rumoured as Lewis Hamilton forms Ferrari inner-circle

Details about Lewis Hamilton’s inner-circle at Ferrari have been mentioned in Italian newspapers.

Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari this year is a seismic change in the Formula 1 world.

Hamilton will be surrounded by new high-profile colleagues including Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc, but will also be alongside a smaller group in the background.

Lewis Hamilton forms Ferrari inner-circle

Marc Hynes will continue in his role as Hamilton’s manager, Gazzetta report.

Hynes, a former racing driver, worked as Hamilton’s manager and also oversaw Project 44 from 2015 to 2021.

A year ago, Hamilton reunited with his old friend and their association will carry on as the Ferrari era begins, the Italian newspaper reports.

Hamilton will also have other individuals who will work with him, as he transitions teams.

He will have at least one person responsible for communications and PR outside of Formula 1, the newspaper reports.

A photographer, physical trainers, and security personnel will also reportedly work with Hamilton.

Hamilton also has history with Ferrari team principal Vasseur. They have a bond from Hamilton's junior days, part of which Vasseur oversaw.

Chassis boss Loic Serra and deputy team principal Jerome d'Ambrosio have already made the move from Mercedes to Ferrari, so will be familiar faces.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari debut nears

Hamilton is set to drive a Ferrari for the first time at Fiorano this month.

He will get behind the wheel at a private test. Ferrari will also reportedly take him to Barcelona for extra laps.

Hamilton is set to be present at the official F1 event at London’s The O2, alongside every other team.

A day later, on February 19, Ferrari will unveil their 2025 car.

After three years of driving Mercedes machinery will lagged behind Red Bull, Hamilton is dreaming of winning the record eighth F1 championship this season with his new team.