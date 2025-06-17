Pierre Gasly reacts to Alpine turmoil after latest departure: ‘We need to stick together’

Pierre Gasly has called on his Alpine F1 team to “stick together” following another high-profile departure.

During the Canadian Grand Prix, the Renault Group - which owns the Alpine F1 team - announced the departure of chairman Luca de Meo.

De Meo has been CEO of the Renault Group since 2020, overseeing the F1 team’s transformation to Alpine.

He played a key role in signing Fernando Alonso, and under his stewardship, the Enstone-based outfit returned to winning ways with Esteban Ocon.

However, Alpine have failed to bridge the gap to the top four teams, even falling back into the midfield.

The role of team principal has been a poisoned chalice, with Cyril Abiteboul, Marcin Budkowski, Otmar Sznafauer, Bruno Famin, and Ollie Oakes all holding the role at some point over the past five years.

Alpine’s poor form led to the surprise return of Flavio Briatore as executive advisor.

Speaking after the race in Canada, Gasly reacted to the news of De Meo’s resignation.

“First of all, I think I need to have all the information,” Gasly said. “I have a very good relationship with Luca, he was the one that took me into the team, and I think he’s a very inspiring person. So obviously, first reaction is that I’m very sad to see him leave.

“I’m sure he’s got some good reasons, and I think at the end, for us as a team - even though not everything is great at the moment - there’s still a lot of positives happening at the factory. And for me, it’s important that we keep that momentum going into ’26, because the picture and the performance could be very different. And we need to keep that in mind.”

Pierre Gasly looking for answers

Gasly conceded that he would need to speak to the company’s senior management to discuss its impact on the F1 team.

The 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner also called for Alpine to remain united despite another high-profile departure.

“Yes, I need to sit down with management and understand a bit more on what it means for the team, etc,” Gasly added.

“But at the end of the day, we all have our job, we all have our role, and we all need to focus on what we’ve got to do, and do it best. But, for sure I need to sit down with everyone.

“It’s completely normal, it’s completely human to feel that. And I think it’s important for all of us to stick as a team and stick together in these types of moments. And, you know, rely on each other and just trust the long game.”