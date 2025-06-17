Lewis Hamilton ‘becoming more and more impatient’ as Ferrari pressure intensifies

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton is becoming “more and more impatient” at Ferrari following another difficult weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished sixth at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, one place behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time world champion’s race was ruined after he ran over a groundhog.

This incident completely damaged the underfloor of his Ferrari, costing him around 20 points of downforce, equating to 0.5s per lap.

Hamilton had driven a solid race until that point as he remained close to Oscar Piastri, who was running just ahead of him then.

While teammate Leclerc had a smoother race from eighth on the grid, his challenge faded late when he switched to the medium tyres after his second pit stop.

Speaking after the race in Canada during Sky Sports F1 coverage, Rosberg discussed the pressure currently on Ferrari.

“There’s so much pressure there at Ferrari,” Rosberg said. “You speak to some people and then, of course, Vasseur’s role is under threat according to the Italian media.

“And Lewis also is becoming more and more impatient, obviously.

“Very unlucky also, I have to say, in the last couple of races, always has a few issues going on.”

Ferrari targeting Silverstone upgrade

Ferrari are reportedly pinning their hopes on an upgrade at Silverstone.

It’s expected to be centred around the rear of their car as they look to fix the suspension on the SF-25.

Ferrari are unable to run their car at an optimum ride height and have been managing their plank wear throughout races, particularly after their double DSQ in China.

“So let’s hope. All the hope is on that Silverstone upgrade and that has to work for them,” Rosberg added.

“Ferrari’s chance to win the championship is next year, not this year. So it’s the Silverstone upgrade and then it’s done.

“They have to focus 100 per cent on next year because that’s where the opportunity is, so they have to weigh that up as well.”