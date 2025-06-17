Nico Rosberg labels Canadian GP as “watershed” moment for Oscar Piastri’s F1 title chances

Nico Rosberg believes Oscar Piastri is now the “big favourite” to win this year’s F1 world championship after a “watershed moment” at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Piastri extended his F1 championship lead to 22 points after Lando Norris’ DNF in Montreal.

The British driver crashed out of the race after running into the back of Piastri as they battled for fourth place.

Norris was quicker at the time but made an amateur mistake, putting a huge dent in his F1 title hopes.

Speaking after the race in Canada on Sunday, Rosberg explained why Piastri is now the favourite for take the title.

“That, for me, was a watershed moment out there,” Rosberg said.

“I would say it’s the first time, for me, to say that Oscar Piastri is now the big favourite to win the championship this year. I’ve never said that so far. In fact, I was always more on Lando’s side.

“I was like, he’s going to clean things up and just have that little edge and speed, and he’s going to bring it home.

“But Oscar is just so strong. He’s just always delivering zero mistakes. I’ve seen one mistake from him in the last two years in the most horrible conditions in Melbourne [in this year’s Australian Grand Prix], and that’s it. He’s just always there.”

Rosberg reveals Mark Webber insight

Mark Webber, a Red Bull F1 race winner, is Piastri’s manager and has played a huge role in the McLaren driver’s impressive F1 career to date.

Piastri’s composed personality and ability to shrug off poor weekends are key traits that have enabled him to dominate Norris in 2025.

“I spoke to Mark Webber, who used to be my ex-team-mate at Williams, who’s now Oscar’s manager, and he said that whether he finishes first or fifth, in the evening, it’s just having a pizza, the same state of mind,” Rosberg explained.

“Of course, there’s nice excitement after the race, but then it’s done and we move on. It’s just super, incredibly solid.”