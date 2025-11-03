How promising MotoGP rookie “fits perfectly with Honda’s philosophy”

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says LCR rookie Diogo Moreira “fits perfectly with Honda’s philosophy” after signing him to a three-year deal.

The Brazilian racer has been one of the grand prix paddock’s most promising prospects since he made his Moto3 debut in 2022.

Now fighting for a Moto2 championship with two rounds to go, Diogo Moreira’s potential was enough to garner him interest from several MotoGP brands for the 2026 season.

He ultimately penned a three-year deal with Honda, which will see him make his MotoGP debut next season with LCR.

Speaking in an interview with Autosport, Puig revealed what intrigued Honda the most about Moreira.

“We first noticed him when he was racing in Moto3,” he said.

“This year, the opportunity arose to sign him. Diogo is a rising star. [He is] very fast, with a real chance of winning the Moto2 championship - and he fits perfectly with Honda’s philosophy.

“During one of our meetings with him, his agent and his coach, I think he understood that our project could be interesting for him.

“He is young, very promising, talented and technically gifted.

“For all these reasons, we offered him a long-term contract, namely for three years.”

The Brazilian will partner Johann Zarco next season at LCR, leaving Honda with just two seats up for grabs in 2027 with both currently on long-term deals.

Moreira replaces Somkiat Chantra, who has struggled across his rookie campaign in MotoGP with LCR Honda.

Moreira has won three races this season in Moto2 and comes into this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix facing his first match point in the championship.

After chief title rival Manu Gonzalez crashed and finished out of the points in Malaysia, Moreira leads the standings by nine points.

If he outscores Gonzalez by 17 points in Portugal, Moreira will be crowned world champion.

