Tech3 announce Maverick Vinales MotoGP comeback decision: “Extra week”

Maverick Vinales to have an "extra week" of recovery before his MotoGP return.

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales will not return to MotoGP action at this weekend’s penultimate round in Portimao.

Instead, the injured Tech3 rider will spend another week recovering to be in the “best condition possible” for the Valencia finale and post-race test.

“It has been decided together with KTM to give an extra week of recovery to Maverick Vinales,” said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“Portimao is physically really demanding, and the focus is to have Maverick in the best condition possible in Valencia, which will be followed by the test.

Pol Espargaro will therefore once again step in to replace Maverick.

“The last time Pol was in Portimao was in 2023, when he was seriously injured, so it will be a good opportunity for him to reconnect with this track."

Portimao will be Espargaro’s fifth MotoGP event as a stand-in for Vinales, who required ligament surgery after shoulder damage at the Sachsenring.

"Honestly, I was not expecting to have to substitute Maverick again, but I understand this is the best decision to have him fully recovered as soon as possible, the most important thing for the KTM project,” Espargaro said.

“As I always say, this is part of my duties as a test rider and I will try again to be as helpful as possible to the factory and to the other riders. We have been working last week in Jerez, so let’s see if we can continue gaining more positive info to improve our bike.

“This circuit is, in some way, special for me. The last time I competed there, things didn’t finish well, so I see this weekend as a challenge for me. In any case, I’m really looking forward to facing it."

Espargaro has claimed five top-ten finishes this season, with a best of eighth place at Balaton Park.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

