Gresini admits to “no plan B” over shock 2024 Marc Marquez MotoGP signing

Gresini MotoGP team manager Michele Masini admits the squad had “no plan B” for 2024 when it began engaging Marc Marquez over a possible move to the satellite Ducati outfit.

In the early Autumn of 2023, rumours began to stir of a shock split between Marc Marquez and Honda a year before the end of his then-current factory deal with the Japanese brand.

After several years of getting back to full fitness following his serious arm injury in 2020, Marquez struggled for form on an underwhelming Honda package and was less-than-impressed with a 2024 prototype he tested at Misano in September of 2023.

At the time, he was being linked with a surprise move to the Gresini Ducati squad on a year-old bike for 2024 - a switch that was confirmed a few weeks later.

Marquez won three grands prix with Gresini in 2024, finished third in the standings and earned a promotion to the factory Ducati team for 2025, with whom he dominated the current campaign for his seventh MotoGP title.

Marquez “had no demands and was very quiet”

In an interview with Spanish publication AS, Michele Masini recalls that Gresini had no alternate plans when it became clear there was a chance to secure Marquez for 2024.

“When we started talking about it, it seemed like there might be an opportunity, but we knew that we would have to deal with Honda first,” he said.

“The risk for us was high, but we never really considered a plan B. In the end, all the planets aligned, making it possible to start the project.

“He listened to everyone, had no demands and was very quiet. This made it possible to create a very united group.

“This made him smile again, and as we always say, a smiling rider is also fast.”

Despite Marc Marquez’s departure to the factory Ducati team for 2025, the Gresini squad has enjoyed its best season yet with the Italian brand.

Alex Marquez has secured runner-up spot in the championship, completing a historic Marquez 1-2 in the standings, having won three grands prix with two remaining in 2025.

His rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer is also a race winner, having dominated the Indonesian Grand Prix for his maiden victory.

Gresini has also wrapped up rookie of the year honours, the best independent rider award with Alex Marquez, and the best independent team accolade.

With two rounds to go, it has four grand prix wins, one sprint success, and 25 total podiums to its credit.

