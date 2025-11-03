Title runner-up to brother Marc and set for promotion to the latest factory-spec Ducati machinery, Alex Marquez says it’s “natural” for his name to be among the contenders for the 2026 MotoGP world championship.

The Gresini rider, who secured second in the standings with two rounds remaining at Sepang, has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign featuring 24 podiums, including three grand prix victories, on a year-old GP24.

Alex’s upcoming upgrade means that, for the first time, a Gresini rider will have access to the latest factory-spec Desmosedicis - alongside Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia at the factory team, plus VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

“I hope to keep building on the upward trend we’ve started this year - that would be the most important thing: not to stagnate,” Alex Marquez said during an Estrella-Galicia event when quizzed on his expectations for next year.

“We need to find that extra step at circuits where we’ve struggled a bit more than usual. The goal is to suffer less and keep improving the small details, because there’s always something to work on.”

“Pressure can hurt you or give you motivation”

But the younger Marquez admits that expectations will inevitably rise with factory machinery beneath him.

“I understand, and it’s just natural, that after finishing runner-up, next year we’ll be among the names mentioned as title contenders — especially knowing that we’ll ride a factory bike,” he said.

“That’s where pressure can either hurt you or give you motivation.

“We’ll have very good material; nothing else needs to change. The work we’ve done has proven effective, so we’ll see if we can improve in certain areas, but the philosophy, the atmosphere, and the way we approach race weekends must remain the same.”

"The most important step"

Reflecting on his strongest-ever MotoGP campaign, the Spaniard said the key has been consistency and keeping calm.

“Look, there are still two races to go and I’m already runner-up in the world championship. Can you always improve? Yes. Were there mistakes during the year? Of course - everyone makes them in such a long championship.

“As a rider, I’ve been able to improve a lot this year, I’ve matured, and everything is much clearer to me now.

“But above all, the most important step my team and I have taken has been to stay calm when things got complicated - to be able to sit down, take a breath.

“That calmness comes when you know you have the speed. It’s been a very good, beautiful and historic season that I’ve been able to enjoy to the fullest from start to finish.”

With Gresini also wrapping up the Independent Team title in Malaysia, Alex will be riding without pressure in the final two rounds, starting at Portimao this weekend.

