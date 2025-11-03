2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch the 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, including timings and broadcast details

2024 Portuguese MotoGP
2024 Portuguese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The 2025 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the 21st round, which is being staged at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The longest season in MotoGP history still has two rounds to run, though the championship has already been decided in favour of Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

This weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix sees the series return to Europe after a four-round flyaway trip that took in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia.

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held at the Algarve International Circuit, more commonly known as Portimao, and forms a back-to-back with the Valencia Grand Prix finale.

This is how to watch the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP on 7-9 November.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

When is the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP?

The 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix runs from 7-9 November.

Practice begins on Friday 7 November, while qualifying and the sprint take place on Saturday 8 November. The grand prix will be held on Sunday 9 November.

What are the start times for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP?

Friday 7 November:

FP1 - 10:45am - 11:30am (local + UK time)

Practice - 3pm - 4pm (local + UK time)

Saturday 8 November:

FP2 - 10:10am - 10:40am (local + UK time)

Qualifying 1 - 10:50am - 11:05am (local + UK time)

Qualifying 2 - 11:15am - 11:30am (local + UK time)

Sprint (12 laps) - 3pm (local + UK time)

Sunday 9 November:

Warm-up - 9:40am - 9:50am (local + UK time)

Race (25 laps) - 1pm (local + UK time)

How to watch the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season, including Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP in the UK

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Portuguese MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels of sport, including MotoGP.

As for the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

Can I watch the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP in the UK for free?

There is no live coverage of the full 2025 MotoGP season on free-to-air television in the UK, and hasn’t been since the BBC’s broadcasting deal ended in 2013.

However, UK viewers can watch highlights of the 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix on Quest on Monday 10 November at 10pm.

UK viewers will also be able to watch the sprint on Saturday 8 November at 4pm.

In this article

2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Podcast: What to expect from a forgotten VR46 protege’s MotoGP debut
16m ago
Nicolo Bulega tests Ducati Desmosedici at Jerez
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira’s home MotoGP farewell: “I don't know how to explain the emotions”
46m ago
Miguel Oliveira
RR News
Ulster Grand Prix set for sensational return after funding boost
1h ago
MotoGP News
Honda’s current MotoGP form puts it at risk of major benefit loss for 2026 season
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Victory to DNF” all part of “fantastic” MotoGP
2h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
“Portimao the perfect place” for Enea Bastianini MotoGP qualifying rebound
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
4h ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: “Natural I’m mentioned as a 2026 MotoGP title contender”
5h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSS News
Yamaha announces split with champion Supersport team despite “existing agreement”
5h ago
Can Oncu, Evans Bros Yamaha, 2025 Jerez World Supersport
MotoGP News
Thailand ‘concludes negotiations’ for new MotoGP contract
5h ago
2025 Thai MotoGP