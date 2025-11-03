2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch

The 2025 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the 21st round, which is being staged at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The longest season in MotoGP history still has two rounds to run, though the championship has already been decided in favour of Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

This weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix sees the series return to Europe after a four-round flyaway trip that took in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia.

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held at the Algarve International Circuit, more commonly known as Portimao, and forms a back-to-back with the Valencia Grand Prix finale.

This is how to watch the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP on 7-9 November.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

When is the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP?

The 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix runs from 7-9 November.

Practice begins on Friday 7 November, while qualifying and the sprint take place on Saturday 8 November. The grand prix will be held on Sunday 9 November.

What are the start times for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP?

Friday 7 November:

FP1 - 10:45am - 11:30am (local + UK time)

Practice - 3pm - 4pm (local + UK time)

Saturday 8 November:

FP2 - 10:10am - 10:40am (local + UK time)

Qualifying 1 - 10:50am - 11:05am (local + UK time)

Qualifying 2 - 11:15am - 11:30am (local + UK time)

Sprint (12 laps) - 3pm (local + UK time)

Sunday 9 November:

Warm-up - 9:40am - 9:50am (local + UK time)

Race (25 laps) - 1pm (local + UK time)

How to watch the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season, including Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP in the UK

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Portuguese MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels of sport, including MotoGP.

As for the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

Can I watch the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP in the UK for free?

There is no live coverage of the full 2025 MotoGP season on free-to-air television in the UK, and hasn’t been since the BBC’s broadcasting deal ended in 2013.

However, UK viewers can watch highlights of the 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix on Quest on Monday 10 November at 10pm.

UK viewers will also be able to watch the sprint on Saturday 8 November at 4pm.