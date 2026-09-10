“Start from zero” - Brad Binder talks BMW WorldSBK “adventure”

Brad Binder will leave MotoGP for BMW’s factory WorldSBK team in 2027, where he will reunite with former KTM team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

The South African’s move, confirmed on the eve of this weekend’s Misano round, ends a grand prix career that began in the now-defunct 125cc class in 2011.

“I've been running around [in this paddock] since 2009 pretty much, when I started in the Rookies Cup. So on one hand, it's a little bit sad to be leaving, but I'm also really excited for a new challenge,” Binder said.

“I've been in the same place [Red Bull KTM] now for a while, and seven seasons in MotoGP has been fun - or six and a half so far.

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But it's going to be a new adventure. Something fresh again. Start from zero. I'm excited for a new challenge.”

Binder and Oliveira have been KTM team-mates in all three grand prix classes, including at the factory KTM MotoGP squad in 2021 and 2022.

“I’d have to sit and count how many times we've been team-mates!” said Binder.

“He's a really cool dude, and I always enjoy racing alongside him. I think our riding styles are also quite similar, so it makes it a little bit easier for the guys building the bikes, too.”

Binder made MotoGP history for KTM with victory at Brno in his rookie 2020 season, before adding a second win - on slick tyres in the rain - at the Red Bull Ring the following year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Binder, 2026 Sachsenring Sprint. © Gold and Goose

After reaching fourth in the world championship in 2023, Binder claimed his most recent podium at the start of 2024 before slipping to 11th in last year’s standings.

The 31-year-old is 13th in this year's world championship, with a best grand prix finish of seventh.

“I'm really excited to start that [new] adventure. However, we've got another half a season here. It's going to be my last, so I better enjoy it. And hopefully, have some good days.”

"Let's see how we stack up on the other side"

Binder is set to join Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli in switching from MotoGP to WorldSBK for 2027, which will also mark Michelin’s first season as the tyre supplier.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

All three can count on extensive Michelin experience from MotoGP, although Binder expects plenty of other changes.

“I think the bikes are completely different to start with, so I think there's going to be a lot to adapt to regardless [of the tyres],” Binder said of the WorldSBK tyre change.

“I think it can maybe help. I’ve got a bit of experience on them now, but I don't know how similar they're going to be to our GP tyres.

"But yeah, it's going to be a cool adjustment, and let's see how we stack up on the other side.”

Oliveira has taken four podiums with BMW so far in his rookie WorldSBK season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The German manufacturer previously won back-to-back titles with Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2024 and 2025.