‘Everything was sorted’ - Fabio Quartararo reveals clear-the-air Yamaha talks

Fabio Quartararo says he and Yamaha held clear-the-air talks after a heated exchange of words in the media after the Aragon MotoGP round.

The 2021 world champion’s frustrations with Yamaha boiled over at the Aragon Grand Prix, after he told French media that he would no longer help the brand develop its bike.

He says this “personal” decision came as a result of Yamaha not allowing him to take part in the Pirelli tyre test on the Monday following the Austrian Grand Prix.

Yamaha responded in an interview with L’Equipe to these comments, with Massimo Meregalli calling for Fabio Quartararo to behave more like Jack Miller.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Everything is pretty normal”

Addressing the situation with the media on Thursday ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix, Quartararo says both he and Yamaha had a meeting to clear the air.

“No, I think it’s not about regret or not,” he said when asked if he regretted his response.

“I think with the frustration we said things that maybe weren’t right.

“We got a meeting together, everything was sorted out, and everything is pretty normal.”

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Though tensions appear to have cooled off, Yamaha has not made a U-turn on its decision to stop him testing Pirelli tyres, according to Quartararo.

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The Frenchman accepts that his “frustrations are maybe too high” sometimes due to his competitive nature.

However, he acknowledged that, without this, he would no longer be racing.

“You never get used to having difficult moments,” he added.

“And the frustration is, of course, always there when you are not achieving what you want.

“It doesn’t matter if we know that our package at the moment is not at the level we want.

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“So, you don’t get used to it. I’m competitive; I want to fight.

“So, if I really didn’t care, I wouldn’t be enjoying it, and I wouldn’t want to race anymore.

“So, this is why sometimes my frustration is maybe too high. But, I need just to say the good words in the correct moment.”