Gresini unveils Marco Simoncelli MotoGP tribute livery for Misano

Gresini will run a special livery at the San Marino Grand Prix

Gresini's Misano tribute livery
Gresini's Misano tribute livery
© MotoGP

The Gresini MotoGP squad has unveiled a striking tribute livery in honour of the late Marco Simoncelli for this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Simoncelli made his MotoGP debut with the Gresini team when it ran Honda machinery in 2010, competing in two seasons for the outfit and scoring two podiums.

The Italian was tragically killed in an incident at the 2011 Malaysian Grand Prix.

In 2012, the Misano World Circuit was renamed in Simoncelli’s honour, with Gresini paying tribute to its former rider with a special livery for Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Gresini's Misano tribute livery
Gresini's Misano tribute livery
© MotoGP

Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer will sport the colours that Simoncelli raced in 2010 and 2011, when Gresini was sponsored by San Carlo.

The livery was unveiled on Thursday evening at Misano in the presence of Marco Simoncelli’s late father Paolo.

In a statement, the team said: "Gresini30Seasons returns to Misano, and the tribute was as heartfelt as it was inevitable.

“This Sunday, the fairings of Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer’s bikes will pay full tribute to the machine that accompanied Marco Simoncelli during his tragically short MotoGP career.

“In the presence of Paolo Simoncelli, Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta, Aldo Drudi and the entire Gresini Racing Team led by Nadia Padovani, the liveries that will take to the track this Sunday were unveiled this afternoon.”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Simoncelli finished fourth in the 2011 San Marino Grand Prix held at Misano,

Gresini typically runs a special livery at the San Marino Grand Prix, as a nod to its late founder Fausto Gresini, who died in 2021.

Earlier this year, at the German Grand Prix, the team ran a livery in tribute to Sete Gibernau’s victory at the Sachsenring in 2003.

It is part of Gresini’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Misano has been a happy hunting ground for Gresini in recent years, with Alex Marquez third last year at the San Marino Grand Prix.

In 2024, Marc Marquez won the San Marino Grand Prix, before finishing third in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix held at the same circuit.

The likes of Ducati’s factory team and the VR46 outfit typically sport one-off liveries for the Misano round.

Tags:

Gresini Racing MotoGP
Gresini unveils Marco Simoncelli MotoGP tribute livery for Misano
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“We didn't find our maximum” - early mistake costs Alex Marquez at Aragon MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"Losing a lot" - Alex Marquez uses Marc to tackle Aragon MotoGP “homework”
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
“Need to try something” - Alex Marquez explains Aragon sector anomaly
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“2027 can wait” - Gresini bids farewell to Aldeguer ahead of VR46 MotoGP move
Fermin Aldeguer wins 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
Interview: What you’ve forgotten about MotoGP’s underrated champion
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP nearly back to full strength as injured rider gets back on a bike
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Gresini unveils Marco Simoncelli MotoGP tribute livery for Misano
4m ago
Gresini's Misano tribute livery
MotoGP News
“Nothing to lose” - Pedro Acosta “taking more risks” in pursuit of KTM MotoGP win
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“This is MotoGP”- Martin, Bezzecchi react to Marc Marquez injury photo
1h ago
Bezzecchi, Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘He’s already adapted’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu issues Nicolo Bulega MotoGP warning
2h ago
Nicolo Bulege, Ducati, 2026 World Superbikes
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez "wasn’t angry" over Ducati footage, "my decision to continue" in MotoGP
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
‘Never been the favourite’ - Jorge Martin’s strong claim in MotoGP title fight
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
F1 star Kimi Antonelli “a great motivation” for Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP
3h ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains reason for posting striking viral injury picture
4h ago
Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I was scared of leaving MotoGP in 2018” - Franco Morbidelli reflects ahead of Misano farewell
4h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2018.
MotoGP News
‘Everything was sorted’ - Fabio Quartararo reveals clear-the-air Yamaha talks
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP