Solid MotoGP return for one Ducati rider but week off “important” before Misano

Fermin Aldeguer explains why Aragon is a good track to make a MotoGP return, after he missed two months of racing.

Fermin Aldeguer raced for the first time since June at the Aragon MotoGP, finishing sixth.
Fermin Aldeguer raced for the first time since June at the Aragon MotoGP, finishing sixth.
© Gold & Goose

A pair of top-sixes at the Aragon MotoGP was something to be content with for Fermin Aldeguer, who says that MotorLand is a good place to make a comeback.

Aldeguer had been out of racing in MotoGP since he crashed in Practice at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of June and fractured a vertebra.

The Gresini Racing rider missed three races as a result, but returned at Aragon after riding production bikes for a couple of weeks or so.

On the face of it, Aragon could be a tricky track to return to, with hard accelerations, almost the whole lap spent on the side of the tyre, and many changes of direction.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

But one of the key characteristics of the MotorLand track is its low-grip surface, which reduces marginally the intensity of riding compared to a high-grip track like Misano, as Aldeguer explained after the 23-lap race on Sunday.

“I feel really good, to be honest,” Fermin Aldeguer said. 

“Normally when we are on this kind of track where we don't have a lot of grip, we try a little bit less. 

“It's not like Misano where we have a lot of corners, a lot of grip, and there it's more difficult.

“I'm quite good. 

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Now I have one more week to rest and also to train. For me it's important, and we will see how we arrive [at Misano].”

Aldeguer’s two sixth places matched his second-best result of the season, when he was sixth at Brno. The only result better was his second in the chaotic Catalan Grand Prix.

“We have to be happy in general with the weekend,” the Murcian said. “We arrived from an injury and we were competitive in all sessions – less the qualifying, I do a lot of mistakes.

“I don’t say that, if I start in another position, maybe I finish more in front, but for sure it’s easier. But it’s like this. 

“We have to also improve from the mistakes and take all the positive things from the race, from the weekend, and two P6s in Aragon I think is a good comeback.”

Tags:

Fermin Aldeguer
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Solid MotoGP return for one Ducati rider but week off “important” before Misano
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
"Losing a lot" - Alex Marquez uses Marc to tackle Aragon MotoGP “homework”
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
“Need to try something” - Alex Marquez explains Aragon sector anomaly
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
Izan Guevara and Toprak Razgatlioglu will form Pramac Yamaha's 2027 rider line-up (Yamaha).
MotoGP News
“Extraordinary talent” - Ducati explains why Fermin Aldeguer is central to its MotoGP future
Fermin Aldeguer.
MotoGP News
“2027 can wait” - Gresini bids farewell to Aldeguer ahead of VR46 MotoGP move
Fermin Aldeguer wins 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Hung out to dry” - Brad Binder “proper screwed” on opening lap of Aragon MotoGP
2m ago
Brad Binder, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Solid MotoGP return for one Ducati rider but week off “important” before Misano
7m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘For personal reasons’ - Fabio Quartararo won’t help with Yamaha development anymore
31m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Finally able to fight” - Toprak no longer “alone” in Aragon MotoGP
58m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
'Quick as Marc' - Jack Miller “can’t fault” Yamaha V4 in one key area
2h ago
Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
‘The worst one for me’ - Marc Marquez names upcoming MotoGP race concerning him
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“We didn't find our maximum” - early mistake costs Alex Marquez at Aragon MotoGP
3h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s surprising choice for “my best race so far” in MotoGP
4h ago
Pedro Acosta chases race leader Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains rare last-place MotoGP finish at Aragon
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Major chances” for one Ducati rider to rebound at Misano after poor Aragon MotoGP
4h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.