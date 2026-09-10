“This is MotoGP”- Martin, Bezzecchi react to Marc Marquez injury photo

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP title rivals Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi have reacted to the recent gym photo revealing the damage to his right arm and shoulder.

The reigning champion has undergone seven surgeries, the most recent in May, leaving him to ride with what his surgeon described as “one and a half arms”.

“Yeah, I saw it on Instagram,” said title leader Martin, who suffered repeated injuries and competed in just seven Grands Prix during a gruelling 2025 season.

“For sure you see the impact [on his body] in the image.

Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But our sport is like this.

"We all have different [injuries]. I don’t know exactly what Marc has, or how much it is affecting him.

“I think we all have pain - well, maybe not all, but speaking for myself, I have some issues.

“But this is our sport. We love it even with these things, and that’s why we continue fighting.”

Like Marquez, Bezzecchi has missed races this season through injury, requiring surgery on his collarbone and knee after an accident at July’s German Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, this is MotoGP. It’s what we love to do, but our sport is dangerous, so everybody gets hurt,” Bezzecchi said.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“We all know the condition of Marc and his talent to do what he does with the injuries.

“But in the end it’s our sport. So we accept it.”

Contact between Bezzecchi and Marquez on the opening lap at Mandalika last year left Marquez needing surgery and out of the final rounds of the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But the accident also dislodged a bone fragment and screws, requiring a follow-up operation to treat radial nerve issues in May.