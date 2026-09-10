“This is MotoGP”- Martin, Bezzecchi react to Marc Marquez injury photo

Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi reacted to Marc Marquez’s MotoGP injury photo, acknowledging the physical toll of a dangerous sport.

Marc Marquez’s title rivals give reaction to shocking gym photo
Marc Marquez’s title rivals give reaction to shocking gym photo
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP title rivals Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi have reacted to the recent gym photo revealing the damage to his right arm and shoulder.

The reigning champion has undergone seven surgeries, the most recent in May, leaving him to ride with what his surgeon described as “one and a half arms”.

“Yeah, I saw it on Instagram,” said title leader Martin, who suffered repeated injuries and competed in just seven Grands Prix during a gruelling 2025 season.

“For sure you see the impact [on his body] in the image.

Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).
Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).

“But our sport is like this. 

"We all have different [injuries]. I don’t know exactly what Marc has, or how much it is affecting him.

“I think we all have pain - well, maybe not all, but speaking for myself, I have some issues.

“But this is our sport. We love it even with these things, and that’s why we continue fighting.”

Like Marquez, Bezzecchi has missed races this season through injury, requiring surgery on his collarbone and knee after an accident at July’s German Grand Prix.

“Unfortunately, this is MotoGP. It’s what we love to do, but our sport is dangerous, so everybody gets hurt,” Bezzecchi said.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We all know the condition of Marc and his talent to do what he does with the injuries.

“But in the end it’s our sport. So we accept it.”

Contact between Bezzecchi and Marquez on the opening lap at Mandalika last year left Marquez needing surgery and out of the final rounds of the season.

But the accident also dislodged a bone fragment and screws, requiring a follow-up operation to treat radial nerve issues in May.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
“This is MotoGP”- Martin, Bezzecchi react to Marc Marquez injury photo
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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