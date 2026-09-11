“Multiple offences” - Franco Morbidelli gets Misano MotoGP penalty

Franco Morbidelli has received a long lap penalty for his final home Misano MotoGP appearance.

Morbidelli penalised for slow riding at Misano
Morbidelli penalised for slow riding at Misano
© Gold and Goose

Franco Morbidelli’s fifth place during Friday practice for his final home Misano MotoGP has been soured by a long lap penalty for the grand prix.

The VR46 Ducati rider was once again judged to have been ‘riding slowly online disturbing another rider’, this time Enea Bastianini, at Turn 13, early in the afternoon session.

A penalty notice from the FIM MotoGP Stewards added: ‘Following the Penalty Protocols issued to teams, this action was deemed to be MGP-SR3: Dangerous slow riding during any session.

‘Taking into account the rider’s multiple offences during the season, the appropriate penalty in this case is a Long Lap Penalty.’

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The penalty will apply only to Sunday’s Grand Prix and not the Sprint race.

Morbidelli has lost his VR46 Ducati seat to Nicolo Bulega for 2027 and is set to effectively swap places with the WorldSBK title leader by joining Aruba.it Ducati.

On Friday evening, Morbidelli posted the following response to the penalty on social media:

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Speaking before the penalty, Morbidelli had said: “My sensations on the bike are similar to usual.

“Here it's the home track, so I know very well Misano, so I try to give even more.

“I couldn't make the first time attack, couldn't stay on track, but then in the second one, I managed to stay on track and did a 31.4.

“I don't have a lot of confidence, but sometimes I'm quick even though I don't have confidence, so that's positive, I'll take it.”

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Morbidelli's practice performance meant he has secured direct access to Qualifying 2.

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio, riding the factory-spec GP26, was once place ahead of Morbidelli on the timesheets.

Tags:

Franco Morbidelli
Enea Bastianini
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
“Multiple offences” - Franco Morbidelli gets Misano MotoGP penalty
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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