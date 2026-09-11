2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The full list of riders in Q2 and Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia led Friday practice at the 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix in what is shaping up to be a tight contest between himself and Marc Marquez. 

The 2026 Misano weekend began with seven-time world champion Marc Marquez leading the way for Ducati, with Marco Bezzecchi shadowing him on the factory Aprilia. 

In the hour-long Practice session on Friday afternoon, Bezzecchi edged ahead of Marquez to lead the way by just over a tenth of a second. 

Alex Marquez was third on the Gresini-run Ducati, while the VR46 duo of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli completed the top five as Desmosedicis outnumbered RS-GPs at the sharp end of the timesheets. 

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pedro Acosta was one of two KTM riders to gain direct Q2 access in sixth, while Luca Marini headed the Honda challenge in seventh from LCR's Johann Zarco. 

Pol Espargaro was ninth for Tech3 KTM as he stands in for the injured Maverick Vinales, while championship leader Jorge Martin narrowly held onto a Q2 place in 10th. 

No Yamahas made it through to Q2 on Friday afternoon, while former Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia struggled to 19th on the sister factory team Ducati. 

The riders in Q2 at the San Marino MotoGP

PosRiderNatTeam
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
9Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)

The rider in Q1 at the San Marino MotoGP

11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
19Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
2026 Misano MotoGP practice today: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez wins 2025 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez "wasn’t angry" over Ducati footage, "my decision to continue" in MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘We need old things’ - Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati MotoGP struggles ‘my problem’
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez anticipates “more complicated” Misano MotoGP after Aragon double
Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow: “A tough watch” but Pecco Bagnaia “still one of the best” in MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals toll of seven shoulder operations in shocking gym photo
Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).

Latest News

MotoGP News
‘No problem of trust’ - Ducati responds to Pecco Bagnaia’s “old things” comment
4m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
30m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi leads MotoGP Practice at Misano
39m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo “understood the weight of his words” after Aragon MotoGP
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi in Misano MotoGP FP1
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
di Giannantonio: “I need to nail it, Marc is amazing at this”
6h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
2026 Misano MotoGP practice today: Start times and how to watch
6h ago
Marc Marquez wins 2025 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Gresini unveils Marco Simoncelli MotoGP tribute livery for Misano
20h ago
Gresini's Misano tribute livery
MotoGP News
“Nothing to lose” - Pedro Acosta “taking more risks” in pursuit of KTM MotoGP win
21h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“This is MotoGP”- Martin, Bezzecchi react to Marc Marquez injury photo
22h ago
Bezzecchi, Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.