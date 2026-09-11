2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia led Friday practice at the 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix in what is shaping up to be a tight contest between himself and Marc Marquez.

The 2026 Misano weekend began with seven-time world champion Marc Marquez leading the way for Ducati, with Marco Bezzecchi shadowing him on the factory Aprilia.

In the hour-long Practice session on Friday afternoon, Bezzecchi edged ahead of Marquez to lead the way by just over a tenth of a second.

Alex Marquez was third on the Gresini-run Ducati, while the VR46 duo of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli completed the top five as Desmosedicis outnumbered RS-GPs at the sharp end of the timesheets.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Pedro Acosta was one of two KTM riders to gain direct Q2 access in sixth, while Luca Marini headed the Honda challenge in seventh from LCR's Johann Zarco.

Pol Espargaro was ninth for Tech3 KTM as he stands in for the injured Maverick Vinales, while championship leader Jorge Martin narrowly held onto a Q2 place in 10th.

No Yamahas made it through to Q2 on Friday afternoon, while former Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia struggled to 19th on the sister factory team Ducati.

The riders in Q2 at the San Marino MotoGP

Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)

The rider in Q1 at the San Marino MotoGP

11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*

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