2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders in Q2 and Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix
Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia led Friday practice at the 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix in what is shaping up to be a tight contest between himself and Marc Marquez.
The 2026 Misano weekend began with seven-time world champion Marc Marquez leading the way for Ducati, with Marco Bezzecchi shadowing him on the factory Aprilia.
In the hour-long Practice session on Friday afternoon, Bezzecchi edged ahead of Marquez to lead the way by just over a tenth of a second.
Alex Marquez was third on the Gresini-run Ducati, while the VR46 duo of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli completed the top five as Desmosedicis outnumbered RS-GPs at the sharp end of the timesheets.
Pedro Acosta was one of two KTM riders to gain direct Q2 access in sixth, while Luca Marini headed the Honda challenge in seventh from LCR's Johann Zarco.
Pol Espargaro was ninth for Tech3 KTM as he stands in for the injured Maverick Vinales, while championship leader Jorge Martin narrowly held onto a Q2 place in 10th.
No Yamahas made it through to Q2 on Friday afternoon, while former Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia struggled to 19th on the sister factory team Ducati.
The riders in Q2 at the San Marino MotoGP
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
The rider in Q1 at the San Marino MotoGP
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*