‘No problem of trust’ - Ducati responds to Pecco Bagnaia’s “old things” comment

Ducati MotoGP boss David Tardozzi says the brand “will try hard” to help Pecco Bagnaia “until the last lap of the last race”, amid ongoing struggles for the Italian.

The double world champion’s run of four successive podium finishes before the summer break has come to an abrupt end in the previous two races.

Pecco Bagnaia crashed out of both the British and the Aragon Grands Prix, as his lack of confidence in the front-end of his GP26 Ducati and struggles with rear grip have worsened.

On Thursday at the San Marino Grand Prix, Bagnaia said that he needed “old things” to improve his feeling, while adding that Ducati would be leading the way right now if it had four GP24s on the grid.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bagnaia ended Friday practice at Misano 19th and in Q1 for the fourth successive round.

“Pecco has his ideas…”

Bagnaia’s complaints about the GP26 come as team-mate Marc Marquez has won four grands prix this season, despite being well below his physical best due to an ongoing shoulder issue, and is just 19 points from the championship lead.

Asked about Bagnaia’s comments on Friday at Misano, Tardozzi told the MotoGP world feed that Ducati is still pushing to improve the double world champion’s situation and will keep doing so to the end of the campaign.

“I think that Pecco has his ideas, but after ’24 we won the championship in ’25,” he began.

Marquez, Tardozzi, Bagnaia, video call with Dall’Igna, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But, I mean, Pecco still wants some confidence that this old bike was giving to him, and unfortunately he hasn’t found on that new bike.

“But, anyway, we are trying hard to bring him back that feeling, which is mainly on the front and on the corner speed.

“But anyway, it seems that we haven’t done that yet. We are trying to bring back that feeling for him, mainly here at Misano where we know that he is very fast.

“What I’m sure is that there is no problem on trust between Ducati and Pecco, both ways.

“I know because daily I speak with him and I know that there is no problems between us.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He knows perfectly that we are trying hard to help him, and he knows perfectly we will try hard with him until the last lap of the last race.”