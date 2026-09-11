“My mistake”: Cause of Raul Fernandez’s lack of Misano MotoGP pace revealed

Raul Fernandez says his poor result in Misano MotoGP Practice was his own fault, not down to the bike.

Raul Fernandez in pit box at Misano MotoGP, where he was only 12th in Practice.
Raul Fernandez in pit box at Misano MotoGP, where he was only 12th in Practice.
© Gold & Goose

Silverstone MotoGP winner Raul Fernandez was only 12th-fastest in Practice at the Misano MotoGP, which he says was his own fault.

The result, of course, means Fernandez will be forced to go through Q1 tomorrow in qualifying, while the other two Aprilias (Ai Ogura is absent again this weekend and not replaced by Trackhouse) were inside the top-10.

Fernandez admitted afterwards that the position was not what he and Trackhouse Aprilia “expected”, but also that the poor result was “my mistake”.

“For sure it is not the result that we expected, but it was my mistake today,” said Raul Fernandez after MotoGP Practice at Misano.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I was all the Practice in the top-six, top-seven, but in the last run I made two or three mistakes in the last two or three laps that I couldn’t improve my time. So, it was my mistake.

“For sure, also the feeling is not the one I expected, also I think that the change that we made between FP1 and Practice doesn’t help my riding style.”

Fernandez added that the improvements will come from himself more than from the bike: “I think it’s more my job than the bike’s. In some corners I am not in the line that I need to turn the bike, so it’s more my job.

“The good thing is I have a really good data from Marco [Bezzecchi] – for sure I will study it tonight and for tomorrow I will try to find a solution in terms of lines because I think it’s more my lines than the bike.”

Misano is perhaps best known for its high-speed turn 11 and the sequence of slowing right-handers it sets up, but Fernandez’s problems were more apparent in the tight corners in the first part of the lap.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Especially in the first sector I am not taking the good line in the first corner and it doesn’t heal until the back straight,” he said.

“So, there I think is the compromise that I need to find for tomorrow.”

He added: “In the fast ones, for example in the fast part of the track I am second in the sector three. 

“So, I feel good, but where I have more problems is the first and second sector.

It’s a consequence of the first and second corners. 

Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“It is more my line, so I need to be calm. 

“The good thing is when you get good results, you know that if you have everything under control and you have calm, everything will come again. 

“So I believe that tomorrow everything will come easier than today.”

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
“My mistake”: Cause of Raul Fernandez’s lack of Misano MotoGP pace revealed
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
2026 Aragon MotoGP race today: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP race
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Aragon MotoGP qualifying.
MotoGP Results
Aragon Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“We talked a lot in the past” - Enea Bastianini reveals long-running Aprilia MotoGP interest
Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse MotoGP team provides surgery update on Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP, replacement announced
Ai Ogura.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro credits Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez for “crazy” Misano MotoGP Q2 lap
1h ago
Pedro Acosta congratulates Pol Espargaro, Friday practice, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia riding “very defensive” as MotoGP crisis continues at Misano
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Useless to look at the others” - Marco Bezzecchi leads Misano MotoGP practice
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Every corner”: Jorge Martin details extent of Misano MotoGP deficit to Bezzecchi
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller explains odd out-lap crash in Misano MotoGP practice
2h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Misano MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Multiple offences” - Franco Morbidelli gets Misano MotoGP penalty
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Not like Aragon” - Marc Marquez “struggling a bit” at Misano MotoGP
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘The plan is working’ - Pedro Acosta labels Misano MotoGP pace “promising”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Misano MotoGP
MotoGP News
“My mistake”: Cause of Raul Fernandez’s lack of Misano MotoGP pace revealed
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘No problem of trust’ - Ducati responds to Pecco Bagnaia’s “old things” comment
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP