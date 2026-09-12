Franco Morbidelli wants F1-style warning system for slow traffic in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli commented on the penalty he has for the San Marino MotoGP for riding slowly

Morbidelli will serve a long lap penalty in the San Marino GP
Morbidelli will serve a long lap penalty in the San Marino GP
© Gold and Goose

Franco Morbidelli believes MotoGP needs to adopt a more Formula 1 approach to warning riders about oncoming traffic, after he was penalised on Friday at Misano.

The VR46 Ducati rider has to serve a long lap penalty in Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix, after he was found to have impeded Enea Bastianini in Practice while the KTM rider was on a fast lap.

The stewards’ document referenced Morbidelli’s “multiple offences” this season of this nature.

Asked by Italian media on Saturday at Misano why he seems to keep finding himself on the receiving end of these penalties, he replied: “I’m dumber than the other riders, less savvy in these situations, but this should be a foolproof rule if it’s meant for safety.

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“If, on the other hand, it’s just for fun, then the dumber you are, the more you pay. We all agree on that.”

Morbidelli believes MotoGP needs to adopt a similar system to F1 in warning competitors about oncoming traffic.

“When I watch Formula 1, I see that when the drivers are doing their slow laps, which are more frequent than ours, they’re always well-informed about who’s coming up behind them and how far away they are, thanks to the radio,” Morbidelli said.

“It makes me smile, because they have mirrors and are on four wheels, while we’re on two wheels and don’t have mirrors: we always have to turn around quickly, ready to get out of the way when someone’s coming.

“I totally agree on this point, but I find it very difficult, precisely because you have to turn around, you’re going fast, and other motorcycles are coming.

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“You have to keep track of so many things.

“In my opinion, the dashboard message, the radio message, and the blue flags would solve this annoying problem for riders.

“Because it’s frustrating to put in a strong performance and then have to lose qualifying positions or serve a long lap penalty in the race for a violation that doesn’t actually ruin your performance.”

MotoGP is set to introduce a radio system at some point in the future, with its application to inform riders of on-track dangers.

It’s not clear yet if this will also include warnings of oncoming riders.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race, Morbidelli, who struggled to 12th in the sprint, believes the long lap penalty will make it hard for him to even score points.

“Tomorrow’s race is over: with a long lap and the kind of performance I usually have in the Grand Prix, I don't know if I'll be able to get in the points.” 

Tags:

Franco Morbidelli
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
Franco Morbidelli wants F1-style warning system for slow traffic in MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Multiple offences” - Franco Morbidelli gets Misano MotoGP penalty
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I was scared of leaving MotoGP in 2018” - Franco Morbidelli reflects ahead of Misano farewell
Franco Morbidelli, 2018.
MotoGP News
Why timing of Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP switch will make it “as easy as possible”
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Why Nicolo Bulega “chose” VR46 Ducati for 2027 MotoGP switch
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega completes Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP rider line-up
Nicolo Bulega.
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio “fired up” for final VR46 home MotoGP at Misano
Fabio di Giannantonio.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Not the result we wanted” for Fermin Aldeguer after Pedro Acosta Misano MotoGP fight
7m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia “humiliated” after Misano MotoGP Sprint: “The problem is huge”
26m ago
Pecco Bagnaia hits the fuel tank in frustration after losing the rear, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
di Giannantonio: Marc Marquez can put Ducati “at the level of Aprilia”
30m ago
Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio , 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli wants F1-style warning system for slow traffic in MotoGP
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
“It’s better for them”: The MotoGP divide highlighted by Misano Sprint
1h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Very low battery” - Joan Mir battling mystery illness at Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta laments “stupid” Fermin Aldeguer battle at Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Yo-yo” racing led to Fabio Quartararo’s crash in Misano MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
How Ducati crashes pointed Marc Marquez toward “extra boost” at Misano MotoGP
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The “about to crash” change that unlocked Jorge Martin’s Misano MotoGP pace
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Misano MotoGP.