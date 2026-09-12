Franco Morbidelli wants F1-style warning system for slow traffic in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli believes MotoGP needs to adopt a more Formula 1 approach to warning riders about oncoming traffic, after he was penalised on Friday at Misano.

The VR46 Ducati rider has to serve a long lap penalty in Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix, after he was found to have impeded Enea Bastianini in Practice while the KTM rider was on a fast lap.

The stewards’ document referenced Morbidelli’s “multiple offences” this season of this nature.

Asked by Italian media on Saturday at Misano why he seems to keep finding himself on the receiving end of these penalties, he replied: “I’m dumber than the other riders, less savvy in these situations, but this should be a foolproof rule if it’s meant for safety.

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“If, on the other hand, it’s just for fun, then the dumber you are, the more you pay. We all agree on that.”

Morbidelli believes MotoGP needs to adopt a similar system to F1 in warning competitors about oncoming traffic.

“When I watch Formula 1, I see that when the drivers are doing their slow laps, which are more frequent than ours, they’re always well-informed about who’s coming up behind them and how far away they are, thanks to the radio,” Morbidelli said.

“It makes me smile, because they have mirrors and are on four wheels, while we’re on two wheels and don’t have mirrors: we always have to turn around quickly, ready to get out of the way when someone’s coming.

“I totally agree on this point, but I find it very difficult, precisely because you have to turn around, you’re going fast, and other motorcycles are coming.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“You have to keep track of so many things.

“In my opinion, the dashboard message, the radio message, and the blue flags would solve this annoying problem for riders.

“Because it’s frustrating to put in a strong performance and then have to lose qualifying positions or serve a long lap penalty in the race for a violation that doesn’t actually ruin your performance.”

MotoGP is set to introduce a radio system at some point in the future, with its application to inform riders of on-track dangers.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not clear yet if this will also include warnings of oncoming riders.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race, Morbidelli, who struggled to 12th in the sprint, believes the long lap penalty will make it hard for him to even score points.

“Tomorrow’s race is over: with a long lap and the kind of performance I usually have in the Grand Prix, I don't know if I'll be able to get in the points.”