The “about to crash” change that unlocked Jorge Martin’s Misano MotoGP pace

Jorge Martin revived his Misano weekend by changing his riding style on the ultra-grippy asphalt, helping him climb from tenth in Friday Practice to third in the Sprint.

However, the Spaniard still finished behind Marc Marquez and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, meaning Marquez has cut Martin’s MotoGP title lead to 14 points ahead of Sunday’s grand prix.

“We changed the bike a bit more, but I think it was more myself, that I was able to change my style a bit,” explained Martin, who took the chequered flag 3.5s behind Marquez and 2.5s from Bezzecchi.

“We are not used anymore to tracks with this level of grip, so everything changed a lot.

Jorge Martin, Misano MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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"Even if I feel I'm about to crash"

“Usually when I'm riding, I feel I'm losing a bit the front. But here, no. So I was losing a lot of time compared to Marco at that point, in the last part of braking.

“What I improved is just to keep braking even if I feel I'm about to crash, and go in to the corner. And that was the point where I really improved.

“Qualifying was still an issue with the soft, so that's why we chose the medium [rear tyre in the Sprint]. “

Starting fifth on the grid, Martin gained a place on the opening lap, then finally found a way past Fabio di Giannantonio at mid-distance.

“I'm pleased with the result, honestly. I think we could have done a bit more starting in front, but behind Fabio I cooked the front tyre,” he said.

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At one point, Jorge Martin almost caught team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in the Misano Sprint. © Gold and Goose

“It was so hot and from that point I was really struggling on the edge of the corners.

“It was really difficult to overtake him with the medium and him with the soft. So I was trying to be always so close, trying to force him into a mistake, but I saw he wasn't making any!

“So I just went into Turns 5-6… The difficult part was to keep the position even if I wasn't on the right line.

“I'm happy. I am braking quite late and this for sure helped me to fight or to defend. But I hope that tomorrow we can overtake him a bit faster.”

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Martin and Marquez were among the minority of riders to choose the medium rather than soft rear tyre.

“Honestly, I didn't have any other option. I cannot ride with the soft. That's why I'm suffering in the time attacks,” Martin said.

“I feel it's pushing [the front] and everything gets so aggressive and really difficult to manage the bike.

“For sure, we improved this morning with the soft, but I'm not feeling quite well with it. So that's why medium was a good option and also good information for the race tomorrow.”

2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint. © Peter McLaren

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Asked if he can challenge Marquez and Bezzecchi over the longer distance, Martin admitted he still needs to find more.

“At the moment, I'm not at their level here,” he said.

“I saw in the race a few things that we can improve. So I will focus on myself, trying to improve those lines and those points. And if I'm able to do it, maybe I can close the gap.

"But it will be really difficult.”

If Marc Marquez wins on Sunday, Martin needs to finish in the top four to retain the title lead he has held since Assen in June.

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