2026 Misano MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

Full Sprint race results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 of 22.

Sprint results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP.
Sprint results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez contains Marco Bezzecchi to claim a tense Sprint race victory at Misano, moving the reigning champion closer to the 2026 title lead.

Marquez snatched the holeshot from pole qualifier Bezzecchi and threatened to edge away.

Bezzecchi then went on the attack, closing in on the Ducati rider. But Marquez responded to confirm his sixth Sprint win of the season by 1.068s.

Aprilia title leader Jorge Martin overcame Fabio di Giannantonio for the final podium place. 

Marc Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

There was a contrast in rear tyre choice between the pre-race favourites, with Bezzecchi picking the medium and Marc Marquez the soft.

Despite the harder compound, Marquez got the jump on Bezzecchi into Turn 1 at the start, with di Giannantonio levering Fermin Aldeguer out of third place soon after.

Martin made amends for a podium-less Aragon by climbing forward from fifth, having joined Marquez on the medium rear tyre. 

Further back, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo crashed trying to pass Diogo Moreira for eleventh place early on, rejoining to finish 21st and last.

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)19m 48.519s
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.068s
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+3.538s
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+3.968s
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+4.348s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+6.944s
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+7.707s
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+8.832s
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+11.712s
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+14.534s
11Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+17.043s
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+17.405s
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+17.763s
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+18.181s
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+18.476s
16Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+18.752s
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.113s
18Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+20.698s
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.740s
20Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+22.054s
21Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.419s

* Rookie

Qualifying:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi rockets to a home pole position with a new lap record at the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi effectively settled the contest early by delivering the first-ever 1m 29s Misano lap on his opening run, putting him on pole by half a second.

Marc Marquez, who has exchanged the top spot with Bezzecchi so far this weekend, later cut the gap down to 0.198s, but the factory Aprilia star’s pole was never in serious doubt.

Fermin Aldeguer will complete the front row on the GP25-spec Gresini.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio slipped from second to fourth after a late fall, with Aldeguer’s team-mate Alex Marquez left in ninth after also crashing.

Bezzecchi title leading team-mate Jorge Martin will start from fifth, just ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini. LCR's Johann Zarco will drop three places on Sunday's grid for obstructing Bezzecchi in qualifying.

Raul Fernandez and Aldeguer reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, while former champions Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia both missed out.

Bagnaia was left punching the fuel tank in frustration as he again lost the rear. The Italian will start his final home event as a factory Ducati rider from just 14th, his career worst qualifying at Misano.

The 13-lap Misano Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'29.982s4/8299k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.198s7/8297k
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.368s7/9297k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.404s7/7298k
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.587s4/9300k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.627s8/8299k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.658s6/8300k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.661s3/8299k
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.714s5/6299k
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.871s4/6295k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.905s3/7300k
12Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.198s5/7300k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.799s3/8294k
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'30.916s3/8299k
15Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'30.966s3/8299k
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'31.113s7/8297k
17Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'31.149s3/8300k
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.413s8/8296k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'31.552s7/8298k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.593s7/8295k
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'32.264s6/6293k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Final Practice:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez strikes back for Ducati by leading final practice for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Reigning champion Marquez, beaten by Marco Bezzecchi on Friday, jumped ahead of both Bezzecchi and factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin in the closing minute.

Marquez was using old soft tyres front and rear. Bezzecchi was on a medium front and soft rear, with title leader Martin - just tenth on Friday - on mediums front and rear.

Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez completed the top six.

Pedro Acosta looked furious with tenth as he sat in the KTM pits after the session.

Luca Marini, directly though to Qualifying 2 for only the second time this season, made a rare mistake and crashed early in FP2.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'31.040s
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.007s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.039s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.238s
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.260s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.275s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.297s
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.319s
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.430s
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.654s
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.664s
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.776s
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.880s
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.948s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.972s
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.006s
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.010s
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.033s
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.135s
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.433s
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.790s

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far.
The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far.
© Peter McLaren

MotoGP arrives at the final Italian-based round with Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez sandwiched between title leader Jorge Martin and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.

Any one of them could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Martin currently 19 points clear of Marquez, after the Spaniard’s double win at Aragon, and Bezzecchi closing to 24 points adrift.

Bezzecchi qualified on pole at Misano last season, then won the Sprint after a rare mistake by Marquez before a thrilling head-to-head battle in the grand prix.

Marc Marquez’s team-mate and former double Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia will be making his final Italian appearance in red, with Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez competing in their last Misano round for the local VR46 and Gresini Ducati teams.

Diggia starts the event 48 points behind Martin and five points clear of Ai Ogura, who dropped to fifth in the world championship after missing Aragon due to a hand injury in training.

Ogura will lose more ground after being ruled unfit to return at Misano.

Future factory Ducati rider Pedro Acosta now splits Trackhouse riders Ogura and Raul Fernandez, in sixth, after an impressive runner-up finish for KTM at Aragon.

Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro.

Franco Morbidelli will have a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday's grand prix, his final home race as a MotoGP rider, for slow riding and disturbing Enea Bastianini in Friday Practice.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
2026 Misano MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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