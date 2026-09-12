2026 Misano MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Full Sprint race results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 of 22.
Marc Marquez contains Marco Bezzecchi to claim a tense Sprint race victory at Misano, moving the reigning champion closer to the 2026 title lead.
Marquez snatched the holeshot from pole qualifier Bezzecchi and threatened to edge away.
Bezzecchi then went on the attack, closing in on the Ducati rider. But Marquez responded to confirm his sixth Sprint win of the season by 1.068s.
Aprilia title leader Jorge Martin overcame Fabio di Giannantonio for the final podium place.
There was a contrast in rear tyre choice between the pre-race favourites, with Bezzecchi picking the medium and Marc Marquez the soft.
Despite the harder compound, Marquez got the jump on Bezzecchi into Turn 1 at the start, with di Giannantonio levering Fermin Aldeguer out of third place soon after.
Martin made amends for a podium-less Aragon by climbing forward from fifth, having joined Marquez on the medium rear tyre.
Further back, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo crashed trying to pass Diogo Moreira for eleventh place early on, rejoining to finish 21st and last.
2026 San Marino MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|19m 48.519s
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.068s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+3.538s
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+3.968s
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+4.348s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+6.944s
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+7.707s
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+8.832s
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+11.712s
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+14.534s
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+17.043s
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+17.405s
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+17.763s
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+18.181s
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+18.476s
|16
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+18.752s
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+21.113s
|18
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+20.698s
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+21.740s
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+22.054s
|21
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+24.419s
* Rookie
Qualifying:
Marco Bezzecchi rockets to a home pole position with a new lap record at the 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi effectively settled the contest early by delivering the first-ever 1m 29s Misano lap on his opening run, putting him on pole by half a second.
Marc Marquez, who has exchanged the top spot with Bezzecchi so far this weekend, later cut the gap down to 0.198s, but the factory Aprilia star’s pole was never in serious doubt.
Fermin Aldeguer will complete the front row on the GP25-spec Gresini.
VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio slipped from second to fourth after a late fall, with Aldeguer’s team-mate Alex Marquez left in ninth after also crashing.
Bezzecchi title leading team-mate Jorge Martin will start from fifth, just ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini. LCR's Johann Zarco will drop three places on Sunday's grid for obstructing Bezzecchi in qualifying.
Raul Fernandez and Aldeguer reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, while former champions Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia both missed out.
Bagnaia was left punching the fuel tank in frustration as he again lost the rear. The Italian will start his final home event as a factory Ducati rider from just 14th, his career worst qualifying at Misano.
The 13-lap Misano Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 San Marino MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'29.982s
|4/8
|299k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.198s
|7/8
|297k
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.368s
|7/9
|297k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.404s
|7/7
|298k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.587s
|4/9
|300k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.627s
|8/8
|299k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.658s
|6/8
|300k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.661s
|3/8
|299k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.714s
|5/6
|299k
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.871s
|4/6
|295k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.905s
|3/7
|300k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.198s
|5/7
|300k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.799s
|3/8
|294k
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'30.916s
|3/8
|299k
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'30.966s
|3/8
|299k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.113s
|7/8
|297k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'31.149s
|3/8
|300k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.413s
|8/8
|296k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'31.552s
|7/8
|298k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.593s
|7/8
|295k
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'32.264s
|6/6
|293k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
- Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
Final Practice:
Marc Marquez strikes back for Ducati by leading final practice for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Reigning champion Marquez, beaten by Marco Bezzecchi on Friday, jumped ahead of both Bezzecchi and factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin in the closing minute.
Marquez was using old soft tyres front and rear. Bezzecchi was on a medium front and soft rear, with title leader Martin - just tenth on Friday - on mediums front and rear.
Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez completed the top six.
Pedro Acosta looked furious with tenth as he sat in the KTM pits after the session.
Luca Marini, directly though to Qualifying 2 for only the second time this season, made a rare mistake and crashed early in FP2.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia, will now begin.
2026 San Marino MotoGP - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'31.040s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.007s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.039s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.238s
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.260s
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.275s
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.297s
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.319s
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.430s
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.654s
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.664s
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.776s
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.880s
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.948s
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.972s
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.006s
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.010s
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.033s
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.135s
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.433s
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.790s
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
- Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
MotoGP arrives at the final Italian-based round with Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez sandwiched between title leader Jorge Martin and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.
Any one of them could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Martin currently 19 points clear of Marquez, after the Spaniard’s double win at Aragon, and Bezzecchi closing to 24 points adrift.
Bezzecchi qualified on pole at Misano last season, then won the Sprint after a rare mistake by Marquez before a thrilling head-to-head battle in the grand prix.
Marc Marquez’s team-mate and former double Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia will be making his final Italian appearance in red, with Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez competing in their last Misano round for the local VR46 and Gresini Ducati teams.
Diggia starts the event 48 points behind Martin and five points clear of Ai Ogura, who dropped to fifth in the world championship after missing Aragon due to a hand injury in training.
Ogura will lose more ground after being ruled unfit to return at Misano.
Future factory Ducati rider Pedro Acosta now splits Trackhouse riders Ogura and Raul Fernandez, in sixth, after an impressive runner-up finish for KTM at Aragon.
Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro.
Franco Morbidelli will have a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday's grand prix, his final home race as a MotoGP rider, for slow riding and disturbing Enea Bastianini in Friday Practice.