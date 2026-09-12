Jorge Martin's MotoGP title lead is down to 14 points over Marc Marquez after the reigning champion took his sixth Sprint victory of the season at Misano.

Martin completed the rostrum behind Ducati's reigning champion Marquez and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian claimed his best Sprint result of the season with second place from pole position, in front of his home fans.

The top three riders are separated by 22 points heading into the Grand Prix, meaning any one of them could mathematically lead the standings on Sunday evening...

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 263 2 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 249 (-14) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 241 (-22) 4 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 214 (-49) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 203 (-60) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 193 (-70) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 189 (-74) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 143 (-120) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 133 (-130) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 92 (-171) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 89 (-174) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 84 (-179) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 78 (-185) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 64 (-199) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 55 (-208) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 53 (-210) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 36 (-227) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-230) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-235) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-239) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 14 (-249) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-253) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-254) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-257) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 3 (-260)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

