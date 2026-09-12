Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's San Marino Sprint race at Misano, round 14 of 22.
Jorge Martin's MotoGP title lead is down to 14 points over Marc Marquez after the reigning champion took his sixth Sprint victory of the season at Misano.
Martin completed the rostrum behind Ducati's reigning champion Marquez and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
The Italian claimed his best Sprint result of the season with second place from pole position, in front of his home fans.
The top three riders are separated by 22 points heading into the Grand Prix, meaning any one of them could mathematically lead the standings on Sunday evening...
Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|263
|2
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|249
|(-14)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|241
|(-22)
|4
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|214
|(-49)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|203
|(-60)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|193
|(-70)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|189
|(-74)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|143
|(-120)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|133
|(-130)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|92
|(-171)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|89
|(-174)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|84
|(-179)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|78
|(-185)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|64
|(-199)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|55
|(-208)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|53
|(-210)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|36
|(-227)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-230)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-235)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-239)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|14
|(-249)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-253)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-254)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-257)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|3
|(-260)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie