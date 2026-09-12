Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's San Marino Sprint race at Misano, round 14 of 22.

MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint.
MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin's MotoGP title lead is down to 14 points over Marc Marquez after the reigning champion took his sixth Sprint victory of the season at Misano.

Martin completed the rostrum behind Ducati's reigning champion Marquez and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian claimed his best Sprint result of the season with second place from pole position, in front of his home fans.

The top three riders are separated by 22 points heading into the Grand Prix, meaning any one of them could mathematically lead the standings on Sunday evening...

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)263 
2=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)249(-14)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)241(-22)
4=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)214(-49)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)203(-60)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)193(-70)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)189(-74)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)143(-120)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)133(-130)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)92(-171)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)89(-174)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)84(-179)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)78(-185)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*64(-199)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)55(-208)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)53(-210)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)36(-227)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-230)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-235)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-239)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*14(-249)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-253)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-254)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-257)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)3(-260)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
Raul Fernandez
Fabio di Giannantonio
Francesco Bagnaia
Pedro Acosta
Fabio Quartararo
Jack Miller
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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