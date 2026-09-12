Marco Bezzecchi explains early Misano MotoGP sprint pace deficit

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi says ongoing issues with getting pace out of his bike on a full fuel tank struck again at the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix in the sprint.

The polesitter lost the lead at the start of the 13-lap sprint on Saturday after Ducati’s Marc Marquez carved through on him at Turn 1.

Marco Bezzecchi was never able to regain the lead again and, after just five laps, was already a second behind the reigning champion.

That gap came down in the latter stages, but Marquez ultimately held firm to win his sixth sprint of the campaign.

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“A problem we already had in the last two GPs”

Bezzecchi says he lacked stability in the early stages of the sprint on a full fuel load, which he says has been an issue since the British Grand Prix.

“First of all, it was a good day; it was a good qualifying,” Bezzecchi, who is now just 22 points off the championship lead, said.

“It’s true that it took a little bit longer than I expected to reach a good pace in the sprint.

“Honestly, I was suffering a little bit with the stability and the rear, which was pushing a little bit on the front.

“In the free practices, in the sessions, I felt a little bit better, and this is a problem we already had in the last two GPs: when I start for the race with the full fuel tank, I struggle a little bit more in the first three, four laps.

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“So, at the end, when I got confidence, I started to go faster and faster.”

Saturday’s race at Misano marks the second sprint in a row where Bezzecchi has been jumped into Turn 1 by Marquez.

However, unlike at Aragon, he doesn’t feel like he could have done anything more to halt the Ducati rider.

“In Aragon, probably he was more aggressive, and I was a little bit too soft,” he explained.

Marc Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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“But today, I can’t complain about myself because I did everything right.

“I braked strong, I closed the line a bit. He was just a little bit better than me.

“Overall, I can’t complain about my performance. Just congrats to him and hopefully tomorrow I can make his life a bit harder.”

Bezzecchi opted for the soft rear tyre in the sprint, while Marquez and Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin went with the medium.

Looking ahead to the grand prix, Bezzecchi isn’t sure what his race option will be, but both are viable as tyre wear at Misano is low.

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“This track has a lot of traction and a lot of grip, so the wear of the tyre is not much.

“So, it’s just feeling. We’ll see which tyre I will choose, but I’m confident with both.”