“Not the result we wanted” for Fermin Aldeguer after Pedro Acosta Misano MotoGP fight

Fermin Aldeguer’s Saturday ended with “not the result we wanted” at the Misano MotoGP.

Fermin Aldeguer before the Sprint at the Misano MotoGP, where he'd start 3rd and finish 8th.
Fermin Aldeguer before the Sprint at the Misano MotoGP, where he'd start 3rd and finish 8th.
© Gold & Goose

A Saturday that started well in qualifying deteriorated by the end of the Sprint for Fermin Aldeguer at the Misano MotoGP, but he was at least about to enjoy a “nice battle” with Pedro Acosta.

Aldeguer claimed his best qualifying of the MotoGP season so far with third in Q2, but was beaten up on the first lap of the Sprint and found himself fighting with Pedro Acosta to stay in the top-six.

The Gresini Racing rider came off worse from that battle and slipped to eighth.

His objective had been to follow the front two from the start of the Sprint, but the poor first lap destroyed his race, because his tyre pressure was not one set for mid-pack temperatures.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“For sure a good Saturday, maybe not the result that we wanted in the Sprint,” said Fermin Aldeguer.

“One of my goals for this weekend was to improve the qualifying and we took a big step. 

“In the Sprint the strategy was to try to follow Bezzecchi and Marc [Marquez], but Diggia [Fabio Di Giannantonio] overtook me in the fourth corner, also Martin. 

“We did the setting, the pressure of the tyre, to have only two bikes or maybe to be alone, without slipstream; and with five or six bikes it was difficult to manage. 

“But anyway we did a good fight with Pedro [Acosta] and we have information for tomorrow.”

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Expanding on the Acosta battle, which the KTM rider said was “fair” but “stupid” as it cost them both time, Aldeguer said it only approached the limit when they touched at turn nine and Raul Fernandez went through.

“For sure, I enjoyed it [the battle with Acosta] a lot,” said Aldeguer. “Alex [Marquez] got two positions easy because the contact with Pedro opened a little bit of space for Alex, but it was a nice battle. 

“I think the last one in the ninth corner, 10th corner, with Raul [Fernandez] was a little bit limit because he slowed me during all the time and he arrived to touch me. 

“I don’t know, the race direction didn’t say nothing, it’s because he’s inside of the limit, but it was a nice battle.”

Tags:

Fermin Aldeguer
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“Not the result we wanted” for Fermin Aldeguer after Pedro Acosta Misano MotoGP fight
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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