2026 Misano MotoGP - Race Results

Race results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 of 22.

Sunday's results from the Misano MotoGP.
Sunday's results from the Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez wins the 2026 Misano MotoGP after main rival Marco Bezzecchi crashes from the lead on the opening lap.

The result also puts reigning champion Marc Marquez into the title lead for the first time this season.

After Bezzecchi’s big mistake, the remaining factory Aprilia of Jorge Martin stepped up and overtook Marquez on lap 7 of 27.

Another special white livery, of Alex Marquez’s Gresini machine, was soon on his brother’s rear wheel. But the #93 responded by re-passing Martin for the lead.

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

But again the race wasn’t over. Alex made it a Marquez one-two soon after and got to within half a second of his brother.

Meanwhile, Martin’s decline continued, losing out to KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who later reeled in the race leaders, and Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer - a pass that cost Martin the world championship lead.

After losing out to Marc Marquez at Turn 1 in the previous three races, Bezzecchi finally held off the reigning champion, only to lowside through the fast right-handers at the end of the lap.

Diogo Moreira and Pecco Bagnaia soon joined Bezzecchi in crashing, while Jack Miller, Joan Mir and Alex Rins retired in the pits. Johann Zarco was the final retirement.

All riders chose medium compound front and rear tyres. The Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring takes place next weekend.

2026 Misano MotoGP - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)41m 13.013s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.657s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.326s
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+6.027s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+14.021s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+18.252s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+20.581s
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+20.858s
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+22.911s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+23.229s
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+23.905s
12Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+28.031s
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+28.927s
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+31.792s
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)DNF

* Rookie.

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Warm-up:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia’s special white livery on top of the timesheets during its debut in morning warm-up for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

The home pole qualifier, runner-up to Marc Marquez in the Sprint, finished the ten-minute session 0.376s clear of the Ducati rider.

Marco Bezzecchi and Marquez have swapped the top spot in every track session (except Q1) this weekend: Marquez (FP1), Bezzecchi (Practice), Marquez (FP2), Bezzecchi (Qualifying), Marquez (Sprint) and now Bezzecchi (Warm-up).... But who will win the Grand Prix?

Bezzecchi switched from a soft rear in the Sprint to a medium rear for warm-up, the compound Marquez and title leader Jorge Martin already used to claim first and third on Saturday. However, Martin was only 20th this morning.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

All riders except Jack Miller ran the medium rear in warm-up, although Marc Marquez was one of the few to fit the soft front.

Honda’s Diogo Moreira, Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the top five.

KTM's Pedro Acosta missed half of the session while mechanics fixed a front brake cover.

Aprilia and Gresini both have special white liveries for Sunday’s grand prix.

Aprilia’s design takes inspiration from the white racing suit worn by Gilles Villeneuve to win the 1981 Monaco F1 Grand Prix, featuring the Piaggio Vespa logo on its sleeve.

Gresini has a replica of Marco Simoncelli’s 'San Carlo' Honda MotoGP livery from 2010 and 2011.

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'30.835s7/7305k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.376s4/4299k
3Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.413s7/7302k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.496s6/6298k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.508s7/7296k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.529s7/7303k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.535s6/7298k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.675s5/5298k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.782s7/7299k
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.862s7/7303k
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.868s4/7303k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.914s7/7302k
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.066s6/7300k
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.112s6/6298k
15Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.124s6/7294k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.168s6/7298k
17Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.320s6/7300k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.323s3/7297k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.360s6/7301k
20Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.478s5/6301k
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.593s4/6300k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 29.982s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
Marc Marquez wins Misano Sprint.
Marc Marquez wins Misano Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez moved to within 14 points of Jorge Martin and the MotoGP title lead after victory in Saturday's Misano Sprint.

The reigning champion got the better of pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi at turn one, then kept his factory Desmosedici clear of the Aprilia rider, with Martin salvaging third from fifth on the grid.

Any of the trio could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Bezzecchi now 22 points behind Martin, in third.

Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro. Ai Ogura is absent for a second event due to his hand injury.

Franco Morbidelli will have a long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice. Johann Zarco has a three-place grid penalty for the same offence in qualifying.

2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint.
2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint.
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
2026 Misano MotoGP - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez celebrates “unexpected podium”, Marc “playing a bit” in Misano MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I felt free”: Marc Marquez reveals social media mental step before Misano MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s blunt response about pressure after costly Misano MotoGP crash
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
When is the next MotoGP race after the San Marino Grand Prix?
Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio , 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s first words as new 2026 MotoGP championship leader
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Misano: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Luca Marini jokes Diggia “hates me” after Misano MotoGP battle
1h ago
Luca Marini, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Really difficult to stop”: Ducati rider plagued by bike problem in Misano MotoGP
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“There are no favourites” - Ducati plays down Marc Marquez’s MotoGP points lead
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Time to chill” - Acosta ends Marquez chase after front-end scare in Misano MotoGP
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The two unusual Yamaha problems that ended Jack Miller’s Misano MotoGP
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin’s MotoGP title charge faces surgery dilemma after Misano arm pump
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez celebrates “unexpected podium”, Marc “playing a bit” in Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I felt free”: Marc Marquez reveals social media mental step before Misano MotoGP
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s blunt response about pressure after costly Misano MotoGP crash
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
When is the next MotoGP race after the San Marino Grand Prix?
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio , 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint.