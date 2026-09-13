Misano: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, round 14 of 22.

MotoGP world championship standings after Misano.
MotoGP world championship standings after Misano.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez takes the lead of the MotoGP World Championship for the first time this season after completing a double win at Misano.

The reigning champion, who was 102 points behind earlier in the year, moved to the top after his latest victory was combined with a fifth-place finish for Aprilia's Jorge Martin, the leader since Assen.

Although tied on points, Marquez's five Grand Prix wins this season versus one for Martin mean the Ducati rider is officially on top.

Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi remains in third, but a nightmare opening lap crash from the lead leaves the Italian 33 points behind...

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Misano: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)274 
2˅1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)274(0)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)241(-33)
4=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)223(-51)
5^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)209(-65)
6˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)203(-71)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)199(-75)
8^1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)153(-121)
9˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)143(-131)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)105(-169)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)96(-178)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)92(-182)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)83(-191)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*64(-210)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)61(-213)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)56(-218)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)36(-238)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-241)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-246)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-250)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-256)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-264)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-265)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-268)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-269)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
Misano: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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