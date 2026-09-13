Marc Marquez takes the lead of the MotoGP World Championship for the first time this season after completing a double win at Misano.

The reigning champion, who was 102 points behind earlier in the year, moved to the top after his latest victory was combined with a fifth-place finish for Aprilia's Jorge Martin, the leader since Assen.

Although tied on points, Marquez's five Grand Prix wins this season versus one for Martin mean the Ducati rider is officially on top.

Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi remains in third, but a nightmare opening lap crash from the lead leaves the Italian 33 points behind...

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Misano: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 274 2 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 274 (0) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 241 (-33) 4 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 223 (-51) 5 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 209 (-65) 6 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 203 (-71) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 199 (-75) 8 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 153 (-121) 9 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 143 (-131) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 105 (-169) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 96 (-178) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 92 (-182) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 83 (-191) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 64 (-210) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 61 (-213) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 56 (-218) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 36 (-238) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-241) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-246) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-250) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-256) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-264) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-265) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-268) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-269)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

