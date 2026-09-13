Misano: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, round 14 of 22.
Marc Marquez takes the lead of the MotoGP World Championship for the first time this season after completing a double win at Misano.
The reigning champion, who was 102 points behind earlier in the year, moved to the top after his latest victory was combined with a fifth-place finish for Aprilia's Jorge Martin, the leader since Assen.
Although tied on points, Marquez's five Grand Prix wins this season versus one for Martin mean the Ducati rider is officially on top.
Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi remains in third, but a nightmare opening lap crash from the lead leaves the Italian 33 points behind...
Misano: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|274
|2
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|274
|(0)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|241
|(-33)
|4
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|223
|(-51)
|5
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|209
|(-65)
|6
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|203
|(-71)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|199
|(-75)
|8
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|153
|(-121)
|9
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|143
|(-131)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|105
|(-169)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|96
|(-178)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|92
|(-182)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|83
|(-191)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|64
|(-210)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|61
|(-213)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|56
|(-218)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|36
|(-238)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-241)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-246)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-250)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-256)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-264)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-265)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-268)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-269)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie