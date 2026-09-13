Marc Marquez “will try to make Marco Bezzecchi’s life a bit more difficult” in Misano MotoGP

Sprint winner Marc Marquez says Marco Bezzecchi’s warm-up pace has reinforced his belief that the Aprilia rider is the Misano MotoGP favourite.

Marc Marquez claims second to Bezzecchi would be "okay” - "we already won"
Marc Marquez claims second to Bezzecchi would be "okay” - "we already won"
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez has doubled down on his prediction that Marco Bezzecchi is the rider to beat in today’s Misano MotoGP after seeing the Aprilia rider’s warm-up pace.

Bezzecchi took pole with a new all-time lap record but lost out to Marquez at Turn 1 of Saturday’s Sprint.

Marquez, running the medium rear tyre, stayed out of reach of Bezzecchi on the soft to take victory.

But the reigning champion insisted Bezzecchi would be even more competitive once both switched to the medium rear for Sunday’s grand prix.

Marc Marquez holds off Marco Bezzecchi to win the Misano Sprint.
Marc Marquez holds off Marco Bezzecchi to win the Misano Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

“I believe Marco with the medium rear will be the guy to beat,” Marquez said. “He has this extra boost, he’ll push. As we saw today [in the Sprint] he never gives up.

“I expect tomorrow Marco will be very fast. But today we took twelve points. If tomorrow we take 20 and he takes 25 we only lose 3 points [this weekend]. So not bad.”

Marquez and Bezzecchi have taken turns at the top in every session apart from Qualifying 1 this weekend.

That pattern continued in warm-up, when Bezzecchi beat Marquez by a sizeable 0.376s, with both using the medium rear tyre.

Asked during the subsequent riders’ parade if he had changed his mind about Bezzecchi being the favourite, Marquez replied:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“No, after warm-up, I reconfirm! 

"Because as we saw, Marco was super fast in the warm-up, and he will be very fast during all the race.

“So let's see. We need to understand what is or level. But today and during the weekend, Marco, was very fast.”

Marquez added: “In the end, it's not only about me and Marco. Also, some other riders have a very good pace with the medium rear.

“But yesterday we already won, so today a second position for us would be okay.

“But we will try everything to make Marco's life a bit more difficult.”

2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint.
2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint.
© Peter McLaren

Marquez will start the race 14 points behind the other factory Aprilia of title leader Jorge Martin, who finished third in the Sprint.

Bezzecchi is 22 points from the championship lead.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Marc Marquez “will try to make Marco Bezzecchi’s life a bit more difficult” in Misano MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Misano MotoGP race
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
How Ducati crashes pointed Marc Marquez toward “extra boost” at Misano MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi explains early Misano MotoGP sprint pace deficit
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Misano
Marc Marquez wins Misano Sprint.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez takes Misano MotoGP sprint win after tense race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “50/50” for Red Bull Ring MotoGP return, says KTM
3m ago
Maverick Vinales.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “will try to make Marco Bezzecchi’s life difficult” in Misano MotoGP
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Aprilia unveils Vespa celebration MotoGP livery inspired by F1 legend at Misano
2h ago
Aprilia special livery for Misano
MotoGP News
2026 Misano MotoGP Race today: Start times and how to watch
2h ago
Marc Marquez wins 2025 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Misano MotoGP race
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Not the result we wanted” for Fermin Aldeguer after Pedro Acosta Misano MotoGP fight
15h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia “humiliated” after Misano MotoGP Sprint: “The problem is huge”
16h ago
Pecco Bagnaia hits the fuel tank in frustration after losing the rear, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
di Giannantonio: Marc Marquez can put Ducati “at the level of Aprilia”
16h ago
Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio , 2026 Misano MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli wants F1-style warning system for slow traffic in MotoGP
17h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
“It’s better for them”: The MotoGP divide highlighted by Misano Sprint
17h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.