Marc Marquez “will try to make Marco Bezzecchi’s life a bit more difficult” in Misano MotoGP

Marc Marquez has doubled down on his prediction that Marco Bezzecchi is the rider to beat in today’s Misano MotoGP after seeing the Aprilia rider’s warm-up pace.

Bezzecchi took pole with a new all-time lap record but lost out to Marquez at Turn 1 of Saturday’s Sprint.

Marquez, running the medium rear tyre, stayed out of reach of Bezzecchi on the soft to take victory.

But the reigning champion insisted Bezzecchi would be even more competitive once both switched to the medium rear for Sunday’s grand prix.

Marc Marquez holds off Marco Bezzecchi to win the Misano Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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“I believe Marco with the medium rear will be the guy to beat,” Marquez said. “He has this extra boost, he’ll push. As we saw today [in the Sprint] he never gives up.

“I expect tomorrow Marco will be very fast. But today we took twelve points. If tomorrow we take 20 and he takes 25 we only lose 3 points [this weekend]. So not bad.”

Marquez and Bezzecchi have taken turns at the top in every session apart from Qualifying 1 this weekend.

That pattern continued in warm-up, when Bezzecchi beat Marquez by a sizeable 0.376s, with both using the medium rear tyre.

Asked during the subsequent riders’ parade if he had changed his mind about Bezzecchi being the favourite, Marquez replied:

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“No, after warm-up, I reconfirm!

"Because as we saw, Marco was super fast in the warm-up, and he will be very fast during all the race.

“So let's see. We need to understand what is or level. But today and during the weekend, Marco, was very fast.”

Marquez added: “In the end, it's not only about me and Marco. Also, some other riders have a very good pace with the medium rear.

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“But yesterday we already won, so today a second position for us would be okay.

“But we will try everything to make Marco's life a bit more difficult.”

2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint. © Peter McLaren

Marquez will start the race 14 points behind the other factory Aprilia of title leader Jorge Martin, who finished third in the Sprint.

Bezzecchi is 22 points from the championship lead.

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