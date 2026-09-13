2026 Misano MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia’s special white livery on top of the timesheets during its debut in morning warm-up for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.
The home pole qualifier, runner-up to Marc Marquez in the Sprint, finished the ten-minute session 0.376s clear of the Ducati rider.
Marco Bezzecchi and Marquez have swapped the top spot in every track session (except Q1) this weekend: Marquez (FP1), Bezzecchi (Practice), Marquez (FP2), Bezzecchi (Qualifying), Marquez (Sprint) and now Bezzecchi (Warm-up).... But who will win the Grand Prix?
Bezzecchi switched from a soft rear in the Sprint to a medium rear for warm-up, the compound Marquez and title leader Jorge Martin already used to claim first and third on Saturday. However, Martin was only 20th this morning.
All riders except Jack Miller ran the medium rear in warm-up, although Marc Marquez was one of the few to fit the soft front.
Honda’s Diogo Moreira, Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the top five.
KTM's Pedro Acosta missed half of the session while mechanics fixed a front brake cover.
Aprilia and Gresini both have special white liveries for Sunday’s grand prix.
Aprilia’s design takes inspiration from the white racing suit worn by Gilles Villeneuve to win the 1981 Monaco F1 Grand Prix, featuring the Piaggio Vespa logo on its sleeve.
Gresini has a replica of Marco Simoncelli’s 'San Carlo' Honda MotoGP livery from 2010 and 2011.
2026 San Marino MotoGP - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'30.835s
|7/7
|305k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.376s
|4/4
|299k
|3
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.413s
|7/7
|302k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.496s
|6/6
|298k
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.508s
|7/7
|296k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.529s
|7/7
|303k
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.535s
|6/7
|298k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.675s
|5/5
|298k
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.782s
|7/7
|299k
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.862s
|7/7
|303k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.868s
|4/7
|303k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.914s
|7/7
|302k
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.066s
|6/7
|300k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.112s
|6/6
|298k
|15
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.124s
|6/7
|294k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.168s
|6/7
|298k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.320s
|6/7
|300k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.323s
|3/7
|297k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.360s
|6/7
|301k
|20
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.478s
|5/6
|301k
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.593s
|4/6
|300k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 29.982s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
Marc Marquez moved to within 14 points of Jorge Martin and the MotoGP title lead after victory in Saturday's Misano Sprint.
The reigning champion got the better of pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi at turn one, then kept his factory Desmosedici clear of the Aprilia rider, with Martin salvaging third from fifth on the grid.
Any of the trio could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Bezzecchi now 22 points behind Martin, in third.
Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro. Ai Ogura is absent for a second event due to his hand injury.
Franco Morbidelli will have a long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice. Johann Zarco has a three-place grid penalty for the same offence in qualifying.