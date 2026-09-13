2026 Misano MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 of 22.

Sunday's results from the Misano MotoGP.
Sunday's results from the Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia’s special white livery on top of the timesheets during its debut in morning warm-up for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

The home pole qualifier, runner-up to Marc Marquez in the Sprint, finished the ten-minute session 0.376s clear of the Ducati rider.

Marco Bezzecchi and Marquez have swapped the top spot in every track session (except Q1) this weekend: Marquez (FP1), Bezzecchi (Practice), Marquez (FP2), Bezzecchi (Qualifying), Marquez (Sprint) and now Bezzecchi (Warm-up).... But who will win the Grand Prix?

Bezzecchi switched from a soft rear in the Sprint to a medium rear for warm-up, the compound Marquez and title leader Jorge Martin already used to claim first and third on Saturday. However, Martin was only 20th this morning.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

All riders except Jack Miller ran the medium rear in warm-up, although Marc Marquez was one of the few to fit the soft front.

Honda’s Diogo Moreira, Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the top five.

KTM's Pedro Acosta missed half of the session while mechanics fixed a front brake cover.

Aprilia and Gresini both have special white liveries for Sunday’s grand prix.

Aprilia’s design takes inspiration from the white racing suit worn by Gilles Villeneuve to win the 1981 Monaco F1 Grand Prix, featuring the Piaggio Vespa logo on its sleeve.

Gresini has a replica of Marco Simoncelli’s 'San Carlo' Honda MotoGP livery from 2010 and 2011.

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'30.835s7/7305k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.376s4/4299k
3Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.413s7/7302k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.496s6/6298k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.508s7/7296k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.529s7/7303k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.535s6/7298k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.675s5/5298k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.782s7/7299k
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.862s7/7303k
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.868s4/7303k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.914s7/7302k
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.066s6/7300k
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.112s6/6298k
15Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.124s6/7294k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.168s6/7298k
17Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.320s6/7300k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.323s3/7297k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.360s6/7301k
20Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.478s5/6301k
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.593s4/6300k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 29.982s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
Marc Marquez wins Misano Sprint.
Marc Marquez wins Misano Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez moved to within 14 points of Jorge Martin and the MotoGP title lead after victory in Saturday's Misano Sprint.

The reigning champion got the better of pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi at turn one, then kept his factory Desmosedici clear of the Aprilia rider, with Martin salvaging third from fifth on the grid.

Any of the trio could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Bezzecchi now 22 points behind Martin, in third.

Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro. Ai Ogura is absent for a second event due to his hand injury.

Franco Morbidelli will have a long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice. Johann Zarco has a three-place grid penalty for the same offence in qualifying.

2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint.
2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint.
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
2026 Misano MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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