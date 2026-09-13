2026 Misano MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia’s special white livery on top of the timesheets during its debut in morning warm-up for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

The home pole qualifier, runner-up to Marc Marquez in the Sprint, finished the ten-minute session 0.376s clear of the Ducati rider.

Marco Bezzecchi and Marquez have swapped the top spot in every track session (except Q1) this weekend: Marquez (FP1), Bezzecchi (Practice), Marquez (FP2), Bezzecchi (Qualifying), Marquez (Sprint) and now Bezzecchi (Warm-up).... But who will win the Grand Prix?

Bezzecchi switched from a soft rear in the Sprint to a medium rear for warm-up, the compound Marquez and title leader Jorge Martin already used to claim first and third on Saturday. However, Martin was only 20th this morning.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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All riders except Jack Miller ran the medium rear in warm-up, although Marc Marquez was one of the few to fit the soft front.

Honda’s Diogo Moreira, Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the top five.

KTM's Pedro Acosta missed half of the session while mechanics fixed a front brake cover.

Aprilia and Gresini both have special white liveries for Sunday’s grand prix.

Aprilia’s design takes inspiration from the white racing suit worn by Gilles Villeneuve to win the 1981 Monaco F1 Grand Prix, featuring the Piaggio Vespa logo on its sleeve.

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Gresini has a replica of Marco Simoncelli’s 'San Carlo' Honda MotoGP livery from 2010 and 2011.

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'30.835s 7/7 305k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.376s 4/4 299k 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.413s 7/7 302k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.496s 6/6 298k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.508s 7/7 296k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.529s 7/7 303k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.535s 6/7 298k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.675s 5/5 298k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.782s 7/7 299k 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.862s 7/7 303k 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.868s 4/7 303k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.914s 7/7 302k 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.066s 6/7 300k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.112s 6/6 298k 15 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.124s 6/7 294k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.168s 6/7 298k 17 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.320s 6/7 300k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.323s 3/7 297k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.360s 6/7 301k 20 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.478s 5/6 301k 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.593s 4/6 300k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 29.982s (2026)

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 29.982s (2026) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Marc Marquez wins Misano Sprint. © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez moved to within 14 points of Jorge Martin and the MotoGP title lead after victory in Saturday's Misano Sprint.

The reigning champion got the better of pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi at turn one, then kept his factory Desmosedici clear of the Aprilia rider, with Martin salvaging third from fifth on the grid.

Any of the trio could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Bezzecchi now 22 points behind Martin, in third.

Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro. Ai Ogura is absent for a second event due to his hand injury.

Franco Morbidelli will have a long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice. Johann Zarco has a three-place grid penalty for the same offence in qualifying.

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2026 MotoGP points after the Misano Sprint. © Peter McLaren