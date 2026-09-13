“I felt free”: Marc Marquez reveals social media mental step before Misano MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s Misano MotoGP win put him in the joint championship lead and came after a pair of mental steps he took after Aragon.

The Aragon double was key for Marquez because it meant a clear rebound after his pair of sevenths at the previous race at Silverstone, where he struggled for strength in his right arm.

It was a victory that allowed Marquez to arrive at Misano with momentum and mental freedom, he said, after the Misano race.

“I felt free, relaxed, especially the mentality was flowing,” said Marc Marquez of his MotoGP weekend at Misano, speaking to MotoGP.com’s After the Flag post-race show.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I was very convinced of what I need to be fast. It’s true that it helps that the speed was good from FP1, and from that point I just tried to ride in the best way possible.

“[In the Sprint], we won by strategy – choosing the medium [compound] rear tyre – and today Marco [Bezzecchi] did the mistake and we tried to just take that benefit.”

Marquez was then asked if this was the first time he’d felt “free”, as he put it, this season.

“Yes,” he responded, adding that he was able to progress his mentality at Aragon, and then again in the week after the race there when he posted a photo on social media highlighting the lack of muscle on his right arm.

“In Aragon already I did a step in my mentality.

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“Then, what happened after Aragon [the photo Marquez posted on social media highlighting his right arm], the week after, helps me to just concentrate and to be relaxed, and to be open to everybody that I will try to [give my best] with what I have, and it’s what I’m doing.

“That thing gives me the feeling I believe I need to fight for the championship.”

Speaking later, in the press conference, Marquez added: “For me the most important is that I feel free.

“The victory from Aragon gave me a boost. What happened in the week after gave me the confidence, or the correct mental side, and now I feel free.

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“With what I have, I will do my 100 per cent, I will take the maximum every weekend, or I will try – we can do mistakes, of course, we are humans.”