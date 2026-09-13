“Really difficult to stop”: Ducati rider plagued by bike problem in Misano MotoGP

Fabio Di Giannantonio says he was hit by a bike issue from early in the Misano MotoGP race.

Fabio Di Giannantonio hit brake problems at the Misano MotoGP, finishing seventh.
Fabio Di Giannantonio hit brake problems at the Misano MotoGP, finishing seventh.
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Di Giannantonio ended the Misano MotoGP “disappointed” after encountering a bike problem from early on.

The Misano race was Di Giannantonio’s 200th grand prix, but the two-time MotoGP winner managed only seventh at the line.

Starting fourth, he started well, but went wide at the first corner avoiding Fermin Aldeguer and then ran into a problem with the brakes that conditioned his race.

“For sure I'm disappointed,” said Fabio Di Giannantonio after the Misano race.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I think we created a good package to do a good job today and our race got ruined quite early. 

“My start was good this time, but in the first corner I got to go wide for Aldeguer and then I lost a little momentum, I lost places.”

After the bad start, a brake issue made things more complicated for Di Giannantonio.

“But then also I got a little issue with the brakes,” he said.

“It was really difficult to stop the bike, the lever started to be more far and more hard every lap. I was trying to put more close but it was coming harder and harder and harder. 

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“So, I was not stopping the bike at all. I was riding so bad for this, I was braking super-early and for this also I didn't make any overtakes – just a couple, because Luca [Marini] and Franky [Franco Morbidelli] did some mistakes because if not I was not able to overtake them. 

“So, it was just a race that I was cruising because I was not positive to stop the bike. 

“I was giving my 100 per cent for sure but it was difficult to take the maximum potential. A pity because I think we could have done a bit better.”

The brake issue also caused physical difficulties for Di Giannantonio.

“For sure it is a tough race,” the VR46 Racing Team rider said.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“On my side I am really tired because when you have this kind of issue that you are always under stress in the brakes because you don't know where you will stop, you get even more tired, you are not relaxed on the bike. 

“So, honestly on my side I'm quite tired for this.”

Tags:

Fabio di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
“Really difficult to stop”: Ducati rider plagued by bike problem in Misano MotoGP
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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