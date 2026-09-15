‘It’s a good story’ - Valentino Rossi reacts to Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP step with VR46

Valentino Rossi says Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP step with VR46 will be “fun”

Valentino Rossi welcomes Nicolo Bulega back to VR46 in 2027
Valentino Rossi welcomes Nicolo Bulega back to VR46 in 2027
© Gold and Goose

Valentino Rossi says “it’s a good story” for Nicolo Bulega to be making his full-time MotoGP debut in 2027 with the VR46 Ducati team.

This year’s dominant force in the World Superbike Championship will come to MotoGP full-time next season, after agreeing a deal with Valentino Rossi’s team.

It marks a full-circle moment for Nicolo Bulega, who made his grand prix debut with the VR46 team in Moto3 in 2016.

Bulega’s time in grand prix racing was tough, however, as he scored just two podiums in Moto3, while three years in Moto2 failed to yield any rostrums.

Nicolo Bulega.
Nicolo Bulega.
© Gold and Goose

He cut ties with the VR46 Academy before moving to World Supersport in 2022, where he won the title in 2023, before successive years as runner-up in WorldSBK with Ducati.

“We’re very happy and very proud,” Rossi told the official MotoGP world feed at Misano last weekend.

“It’s a good story, because Nicolo started with us, with the Academy, at the beginning of his career.

“We helped him a lot. Everyone expected a lot from Nicolo from the beginning.

“But, unfortunately, maybe he was not ready, and maybe a bit unlucky.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“After, we split our stories.

“But he did a fantastic job in Superbikes, he found himself, he became world champion [in World Supersport].

“This year, he dominated. He knows the tyres and he knows the new bike, because he’s the tester. So, I think it can be fun.”

Bulega has one hand on the WorldSBK trophy having won all but one race so far this season.

He leads the standings by 146 points heading into this weekend’s Cremona round, where he can wrap up the championship with two rounds to spare.

Bulega has also spent much of 2026 testing Ducati’s 850cc bike ahead of the 2027 MotoGP season.

He will be joined by Fermin Aldeguer at the VR46 team next year, as the Spaniard moves over from Gresini Racing.

Tags:

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
Nicolo Bulega
‘It’s a good story’ - Valentino Rossi reacts to Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP step with VR46
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli wants F1-style warning system for slow traffic in MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘The bike is strange’ - The bizarre Ducati issue affecting one VR46 MotoGP rider
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Multiple offences” - Franco Morbidelli gets Misano MotoGP penalty
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘He’s already adapted’ - Toprak Razgatlioglu issues Nicolo Bulega MotoGP warning
Nicolo Bulege, Ducati, 2026 World Superbikes
MotoGP News
“I was scared of leaving MotoGP in 2018” - Franco Morbidelli reflects ahead of Misano farewell
Franco Morbidelli, 2018.
MotoGP News
Why timing of Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP switch will make it “as easy as possible”
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
‘It’s a good story’ - Valentino Rossi reacts to Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP step with VR46
3h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin set for crucial injury evaluation as Austria MotoGP looms
7h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘They won’t let me’ - Pecco Bagnaia’s revealing Ducati MotoGP set-up claim
8h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to miss another MotoGP race as injury recovery continues
9h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘A special rider’ - Ducati boss says Misano win ‘Marc Marquez at his absolute best’
10h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
14/09/26
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP rider radio “on a good level” and “interesting for the future”
14/09/26
Luca Marini, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Was Misano the beginning of the end for Aprilia’s MotoGP title hopes?
14/09/26
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
Ducati flags rear-grip concern despite Marc Marquez MotoGP title lead
14/09/26
Gigi Dall’Igna, Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “riding like an old man” at “super-physical” Misano MotoGP
14/09/26
Pol Espargaro speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.