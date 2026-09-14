MotoGP rider radio “on a good level” and “interesting for the future”

Luca Marini, one of the riders closely involved in developing MotoGP’s future in-helmet radio system, says the technology is now at a “good level”.

A major hurdle appears to have been overcome with the latest earpiece design, which uses a bespoke mould made for each rider.

Although the radio system will initially be introduced to broadcast safety messages from Race Direction, potentially from 2027, Marini has already been developing an in-helmet microphone for two-way communication between rider and team.

“We are doing a really good job. I'm working with them, pushing hard for this, because I think it can be an interesting aspect for the future,” Marini said at Misano.

Luca Marini, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I tried to speak while I'm riding, but it's pretty tough. Misano is not one of the best circuits to do this, because it's so demanding. Maybe in some other tracks it will be a little bit better.

“But now the technology is on a good level. It's a little bit difficult for the rider maybe to adapt, because we are always really used to our own earplugs.

“Everybody wants the kind of earplugs they have used since they are child.

“We need to adapt a little bit. But it's true that at the moment, the technology is working well.

“We also need to thank the Dainese and AGV guys, and all the other manufacturers of leathers and protective equipment, that are doing this good job with the MotoGP sport.”

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