One Aragon MotoGP stat has left Joan Mir “worried” about Honda

Joan Mir says the fact that his race time was over 10 seconds slower at the 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix compared to the 2025 race has left him “worried”.

Honda managed a brace of top 10 finishes at Aragon, though it was satellite squad LCR leading the way, with Diogo Moreira ninth in the grand prix.

Joan Mir was the leading factory HRC rider in 12th, two seconds behind the Brazilian.

But it was the fact his race time was over 10 seconds slower than what he managed in 2025 at Aragon when he was seventh.

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Completing the 2025 race in 41m26.133s, Mir’s 2026 Aragon race time was 41m38.968s.

“Well, it's not a surprise the lack of performance we had this weekend,” he said afterwards.

“Personally, the thing that I'm worried about is that I'm more than 10 seconds slower than last year.

“And this makes me worry a little bit because we have to understand why this weekend I struggled that much, especially stopping the bike; if we don't have that, I run out of advantage compared to the others.

“And I struggle in all the areas if I don't have the stopping area.”

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Joan Mir was 12th at the Aragon GP © Gold and Goose

Mir has already urged Honda repeatedly to bring more developments to the 2026 bike despite its factory team stable leaving at the end of the year.

After Aragon, he added: “As a team, if we want to have a last part of the season enjoying a bit, we have to understand as soon as possible what is going on and to put a solution [in place].

“And that's a bit how I see Aragon. For sure, not expecting this.

“On the other hand, I think that when I'm not able to make the difference and to ride how I want, it's important to finish the race.

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“There are a lot of races that I didn't finish this season, and for the confidence for the rider, finishing races is so important.

“So when I see the feeling that I had on the bike during the race, I see that I didn't have any chance to do nothing interesting. So it was time to bring the bike to the box.”

Honda has typically struggled with rear grip in recent years. Mir said it was “worse” in certain areas at Aragon.

“In certain points it's worse, like stopping and approaching the corner.

“There it's not good. Then we know that the grip is not our strong point, and we struggle opening and picking up the bike.

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“We are still struggling there. But going into the corners is something that normally is not bad and has been a nightmare this weekend.”