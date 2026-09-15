‘A special rider’ - Ducati boss says Misano win ‘Marc Marquez at his absolute best’

Ducati boss Gigi Dall’Igna says the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix was “Marc Marquez at his absolute best”, and hailed him as a “special rider”.

The seven-time world champion capitalised on a crash for Marco Bezzecchi and arm pump for Jorge Martin to win Sunday’s 27-lap race at Misano to take the lead in the standings for the first time.

It completed back-to-back 37-point weekends for Marc Marquez and marked his fifth Sunday win in the last seven rounds.

Marquez has now erased a 102-point deficit since the Italian Grand Prix, following his return from surgery on a nerve issue in his right shoulder.

Gigi Dall’Igna, Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Yet again, Marc turns out to be... simply awesome,” Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna said in a lengthy debrief on LinkedIn.

“My broad smile reflects a joy that is inspired by all the various aspects this magnificent weekend has brought us.

“Beginning with our triumph in front of our fans – a crucial win at this stage of the championship, and not just because these points put us at the top of both the riders’ and constructors’ championships.

“The thrill we get every time from a Marc at his absolute best – the champion everybody knows – is pure energy for us all, the very same energy we manage to give him in a winning partnership that needs no words at all.

“A special rider indeed. What makes him truly impressive - beyond his wealth of experience - is that he still has the desire, ability, and humility to learn and improve.

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“A true professional who has earned the respect of the entire team on the track.

“To sum up, he always knows when to push, when to hold back and when to attack: a true phenomenon who really brings out the best from the bike, our beloved “princess”.

“But let’s not dwell too much on this instance, because right now, in the thick of the season with a race pressing on the next, it’s neither here nor there.

“Let’s keep our heads focused on the championship, since we haven’t achieved anything yet.

“Marc’s eighth win at Misano – his fifth of the season and fifth in the last seven GP races – feels much like a one-two after his win in Saturday’s sprint race.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Another clean sweep – his third in the last four weekends – which puts him at the top of the overall standings.

“On Sunday, he certainly capitalised on his rivals’ misfortunes, but he won “in true Marc style”: he dominated the race by faultlessly managing his resources from start to finish, deciding when and how to attack, without rushing, taking the least risk and without ever overdoing it.”

“Steady heads” will win Ducati 2026 world title

Dall’Igna warned that the 2026 season is “much longer than the bare schedule suggests”, noting that the title will only be won “with our feet firmly on the ground”.

“We’ll win with steady heads, as I’ve said before and will say again: by seeing races through to the end, whether on good tracks or less favourable ones.

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“In any case, we must keep pushing right to the end since the season is still a long way from over – much longer than the bare schedule suggests.

“We will continue to fight square-on, and with our feet firmly on the ground, without allowing ourselves to be distracted by wins which, though important, are “merely” milestones along our journey.

“There’s certainly no shortage of competitive riders; we know it, as we know very well that we must never let our guard down because there’s something in it for everyone – mistakes included – when one least expects it.”