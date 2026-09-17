‘I shouldn’t have listened’ - Ai Ogura reveals why MotoGP comeback was delayed

Ai Ogura says doctors advised him not to have surgery on a hand injury

Ai Ogura will return to action in Austria
Ai Ogura will return to action in Austria
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse MotoGP rider Ai Ogura says doctors advised him not to have surgery on a hand injury, “but I shouldn’t have listened”.

The Japanese rider was firmly in championship contention when he fractured his left hand in a training incident.

He was forced to miss the Aragon Grand Prix and last weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix while he recovered from an operation, though has now been given the all-clear to return this weekend in Austria.

Speaking to the media on Thursday at the Red Bull Ring, he said he would have likely returned to action at Misano had he ignored initial advice to not have surgery on his hand.

Ai Ogura, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“That’s what Japanese doctors told me,” he said when asked if he was told he didn’t need surgery.

“I have nothing against them, but I shouldn’t have listened to them.”

“Misano, probably,” he added when asked when he could have come back without that advice.

Ai Ogura says his left hand is slightly weaker than his right, but felt fine during a bike test last week.

He also notes that he’ll start the Austria weekend with his bike set-up as normal, before making any adjustments to the handlebar area should he need.

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“Of course, a little less [strength] compared to the right hand,” he said.

“But the gap now between the hands is not that much. So, slowly getting back to normal.

“Last Monday, yeah. Small bike, so almost it can’t be any kind of example. At least on a small bike I was fine, almost 100%.

“Tomorrow morning I will start with normal position of everything.

“To activate the rear device I use my thumb. But if it’s quite hard to do I will switch [system].”

He added: “For sure, I will deal with this pain on the bike. But there is no chance that I make it worse. So, I skipped Misano in case I crashed and made it worse.”

After missing the last two rounds, Ogura’s championship hopes are all but over, having faded 71 points adrift of joint standings leaders Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin.

In his absence, Aprilia has also lost the lead in the manufacturers’ table, albeit by just two points to Ducati.

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Ai Ogura
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
‘I shouldn’t have listened’ - Ai Ogura reveals why MotoGP comeback was delayed
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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