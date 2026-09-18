2026 Austrian Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round fifteen, the Austrian Grand Prix, where David Almansa was fastest.

David Almansa was fastest in Moto3 on Friday in Austria
David Almansa was fastest in Moto3 on Friday in Austria
© Gold and Goose

The first day of action for Moto3 at the Red Bull Ring saw David Almansa dominate, quickest in both sessions, including Practice, which decides the Q2 placings, ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Able to find clear track, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was able to run solo for an impressive 1’ 30.668s best in the second session of the day.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles came closest, but having his best lap cancelled for touching the green paint saw him finish the opening day 0.195s behind for Aspar.

No other rider was within half a second of the number 22 bike, with Alvaro Carpe finding his best time late in the session to move to third after sitting outside the top 14 automatic Q2 places. Carpe was chasing around Adrian Fernandez at the time on his Red Bull KTM Ajo, at the team’s home round.

Later still, Matteo Bertelle, who recovered his bike from the marshals after a spill at turn five, was back on track - moving up to fifth for Level Up - MTA, and ahead of top rookie Brian Uriarte on the second Red Bull Ajo machine.

Uriarte slowed his own progress with a succession of laps that exceeded track limits, but still finished Friday ahead of fellow newcomer Hakim Danish, the MT Helmets rider sixth after a fall.

Joel Esteban was seventh quickest on the second Level Up bike, just quicker than class newcomer Rico Salmela, who was eighth for Tech3.

Scott Ogden worked with his CIP Green Power team-mate Adrian Cruces to claim a late place inside the top 14 climbing to ninth, with Cruces 11th.

Sandwiched between them, Ryusei Yamanaka completed the top ten for MT Helmets.

It was a tough day for the Honda riders, with Joel Kelso running quickest in 12th for GRYD Racing, just ahead of Casey O'Gorman, who also made the cut in 13th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

The final Q2 place went to Leopard rider Fernandez, who after being chased around by Carpe dropped back, needing a final late flying lap to re-join the top 14.

David Munoz was making a comeback for Dynavolt after his long injury absence. The Spaniard had just pulled into the pits as his time dropped to 15th, seeing him in the Q1 session.

Guido Pini also missed out on the second Leopard bike, as did last years polesitter tech3 rider Valentin Perrone.

Marco Morelli will feature in a loaded Q1 after a session off the pace in Austria for Aspar.

Marcos Uriarte (24th) is back for the Austrian round, in for Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports.

Home rider Leo Rammerstorfer placed 25th after a spill and has a long lap penalty for causing a crash at the last race in San Marino.


Moto3 Practice times:

 

2026 Austrian Moto3 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 39 668s
2Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.195s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.503s
4Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.522s
5Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.610s
6Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.621s
7Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.648s
8Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.722s
9Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.725s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.752s
11Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.810s
12Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.815s
13Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.824s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.863s
15David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+9.904s
16Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.994s
17Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.084s
18Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.105s
19Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.232s
20Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.368s
21Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.546s
22Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.724s
23Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.798s
24Marcos UriarteSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.803s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.998s
26Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +3.121s


Official Austrian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Taiyo Furusato (2025) 1’ 40.048s
Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 39.938s
All time lap record: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1’ 39.639s


Free Practice 1

First out on track at a chilly Red Bull Ring, the opening Moto3 session saw Quiles and Almansa battle it out for the top spot, with the Dynavolt rider picking up the pace to finish six tenths ahead.

Quiles was second, with Fernandez close behind after pushing into the top three right at the end of the session, to be the top Honda behind the KTM duo.

That pushed Carpe back to fourth, with his Red Bull team-mate the top rookie in fifth, just ahead of Salmela on the Tech3 bike.

Esteban, in seventh, was a second off the lead pace.

There were two big falls, with Pini off while cruising towards the pits before a late crash sent Perrone spinning through the turn six gravel.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Austrian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 40.595s
2Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.648s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.694s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.705s
5Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.754s
6Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.961s
7Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.090s
8Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.184s
9Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.188s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.253s
11Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.345s
12Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+1.346s
13Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.511s
14Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.682s
15Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.717s
16David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.965s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.067s
18Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.165s
19Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.208s
20Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+2.271s
21Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.374s
22Marcos UriarteSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.477s
23Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.860s
24Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+2.963s
25Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +3.397s
26Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.561s

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Red Bull Ring
Austria
Spielberg

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