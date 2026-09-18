2026 Austrian Moto3 - Practice Results

The first day of action for Moto3 at the Red Bull Ring saw David Almansa dominate, quickest in both sessions, including Practice, which decides the Q2 placings, ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Able to find clear track, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was able to run solo for an impressive 1’ 30.668s best in the second session of the day.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles came closest, but having his best lap cancelled for touching the green paint saw him finish the opening day 0.195s behind for Aspar.

No other rider was within half a second of the number 22 bike, with Alvaro Carpe finding his best time late in the session to move to third after sitting outside the top 14 automatic Q2 places. Carpe was chasing around Adrian Fernandez at the time on his Red Bull KTM Ajo, at the team’s home round.

Later still, Matteo Bertelle, who recovered his bike from the marshals after a spill at turn five, was back on track - moving up to fifth for Level Up - MTA, and ahead of top rookie Brian Uriarte on the second Red Bull Ajo machine.

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Uriarte slowed his own progress with a succession of laps that exceeded track limits, but still finished Friday ahead of fellow newcomer Hakim Danish, the MT Helmets rider sixth after a fall.

Joel Esteban was seventh quickest on the second Level Up bike, just quicker than class newcomer Rico Salmela, who was eighth for Tech3.

Scott Ogden worked with his CIP Green Power team-mate Adrian Cruces to claim a late place inside the top 14 climbing to ninth, with Cruces 11th.

Sandwiched between them, Ryusei Yamanaka completed the top ten for MT Helmets.

It was a tough day for the Honda riders, with Joel Kelso running quickest in 12th for GRYD Racing, just ahead of Casey O'Gorman, who also made the cut in 13th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

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The final Q2 place went to Leopard rider Fernandez, who after being chased around by Carpe dropped back, needing a final late flying lap to re-join the top 14.

David Munoz was making a comeback for Dynavolt after his long injury absence. The Spaniard had just pulled into the pits as his time dropped to 15th, seeing him in the Q1 session.

Guido Pini also missed out on the second Leopard bike, as did last years polesitter tech3 rider Valentin Perrone.

Marco Morelli will feature in a loaded Q1 after a session off the pace in Austria for Aspar.

Marcos Uriarte (24th) is back for the Austrian round, in for Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports.

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Home rider Leo Rammerstorfer placed 25th after a spill and has a long lap penalty for causing a crash at the last race in San Marino.



Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Austrian Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1' 39 668s 2 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.195s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.503s 4 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.522s 5 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.610s 6 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.621s 7 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.648s 8 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.722s 9 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.725s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.752s 11 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.810s 12 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +0.815s 13 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.824s 14 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.863s 15 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +9.904s 16 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.994s 17 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.084s 18 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.105s 19 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.232s 20 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.368s 21 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.546s 22 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.724s 23 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +1.798s 24 Marcos Uriarte SPA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.803s 25 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.998s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +3.121s



Official Austrian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Taiyo Furusato (2025) 1’ 40.048s

Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 39.938s

All time lap record: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1’ 39.639s



Free Practice 1

First out on track at a chilly Red Bull Ring, the opening Moto3 session saw Quiles and Almansa battle it out for the top spot, with the Dynavolt rider picking up the pace to finish six tenths ahead.

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Quiles was second, with Fernandez close behind after pushing into the top three right at the end of the session, to be the top Honda behind the KTM duo.

That pushed Carpe back to fourth, with his Red Bull team-mate the top rookie in fifth, just ahead of Salmela on the Tech3 bike.

Esteban, in seventh, was a second off the lead pace.

There were two big falls, with Pini off while cruising towards the pits before a late crash sent Perrone spinning through the turn six gravel.

FP1 times can be found below.

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Moto3 FP1 times: