2026 Misano Moto3 - Race Results

Results from race fourteen of the 2026 Moto3 season, the San Marino Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles took victory in a photo finish.

The Misano Moto3 race was decided at the finish line, with Quiles victorious
The Misano Moto3 race was decided at the finish line, with Quiles victorious
© Gold and Goose

The Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix was all about the run to the line after a tense 20 laps at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with Maxino Quiles securing back to back wins since returning from his collarbone injury after pulling ahead in the race for the first time in the run to the line.

The Aspar rider had started fifth and made quick work of Valentin Perrone and Joel Kelso ahead to pull into a three way battle for the lead after setting a new race lap record.

The championship leader and polesitter David Almansa slowly pulled away from rookie Brian Uriarte to battle it out over the closing stages for the win.

Having led every lap from the front, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider looked to have set up the perfect race - breaking the group and blocking through the turns from twelve onward for a defensive chance at victory.

The risky strategy of sitting in behind paid off - with the number 28 looking comfortable - as if he had sat up and chosen to wait until the very end of the race to pull ahead for the first time over the line, allowing Quiles to go one better in Rimini than he did in 2025, where he finished second to last season’s champion, Jose Antonio Rueda.

The photo finish showed Almansa just 0.021s behind, with top rookie Brian Uriarte closing back in after the tight riding ahead, finishing a clear third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Matteo Bertelle sat calmly in the chasing group to lead the best of the rest over the line in fourth for Level Up - MTA, moving ahead of Valentin Perone and long term leader of the group rookie Rico Salmela, as the class newcomers continue to impress in 2026, in sixth behind his Tech3 team-mate.

Joel Kelso had started from the front row and was sat in fourth just off the leaders when he ran wide early in the race to avoid a fall, finishing seventh for GRYD Racing as the top Honda over the line.

On arrival, Marcos Uriarte was the only rider with a penalty to serve - filling in for Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports meant he had to complete his double long lap penalty hanging over from the German round. After qualifying, Jesus Rios was also given a long lap penalty for disrupting Carpe among others - with the Ajo rider one of four riders to receive a grid penalty, instead along with Cruces both demoted 12 places, and Hakim Danish and Nicola Carraro, who were sent to the back of the grid.

Cruces made the biggest comeback to lead the next group on track in eighth for CIP Green Power, just ahead of Aspar rider Marco Morelli in ninth and Casey O’Gorman, completing the top ten for the home SIC58 Squadra Corse team.

David Gonzalez continued as the long term replacement for David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP and was a close 11th, in turn just ahead of Danish, coming from the back of the grid for MT Helmets for a 12th placed finish,

Ryusei Yamanaka was 13th  behind his team-mate, in turn just ahead of Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez, who dropped from ninth to 14th following an in-race long lap penalty for causing Joel Esteban to crash out of the race.

The fight for the final point on offer was a battle between the Brits, won by Scott Ogden for CIP Green Power, in a close run to the line with GYRD Racing rider Eddie O’Shea.


Official Misano Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.463s
New fastest race lap: Maximo Qulies (2026) 1’ 40.366
Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.328s
All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1’ 40.184s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

After his penalty there was a lot to make up for Carpe, with the Red Bull rider first into the gravel at turn four on the first lap. The Spanish rider re-joined to finish 17th, almost three seconds behind O’Shea.

Rios was 20th after completing his penalty, with Marcos Uriarte finishing 23rd.

The only other fallers were Carraro and Leo Rammenstorfer, with their contact at turn 14 on the first lap to be reviewed after the race.


Championship Standings

A win and 25 points moved Qulies on to a 281 point total, with Almansa now second on 174, 107 adrift.

Finishing out of the points saw Carpe drop to third, staying on 159 points.

Brian Uirarte remains the top rookie, third overall on 154 points, with his nearest rival being Veda Pratama, in seventh with 97 points.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 race results:

2026 Misano Moto3 - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)33' 42.713s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.021s
3Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.343s
4Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+12.219s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+12.258s
6Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+12.303s
7Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+12.580s
8Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+21.714s
9Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+21.867s
10Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+22.305s
11David GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+22.405s
12Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+22.555s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+22.870s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+23.302s
15Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+23.542s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+23.612s
17Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+26.576s
18Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+26.611s
19Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+28.197s
20Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +33.285s
21Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+41.320s
22Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+43.919s
23Marcos UriarteSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)+44.081s
24Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)DNF
25Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF
26Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)DNF


 

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Rimini, Italy
San Marino

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