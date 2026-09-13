2026 Misano Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix was all about the run to the line after a tense 20 laps at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with Maxino Quiles securing back to back wins since returning from his collarbone injury after pulling ahead in the race for the first time in the run to the line.

The Aspar rider had started fifth and made quick work of Valentin Perrone and Joel Kelso ahead to pull into a three way battle for the lead after setting a new race lap record.

The championship leader and polesitter David Almansa slowly pulled away from rookie Brian Uriarte to battle it out over the closing stages for the win.

Having led every lap from the front, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider looked to have set up the perfect race - breaking the group and blocking through the turns from twelve onward for a defensive chance at victory.

The risky strategy of sitting in behind paid off - with the number 28 looking comfortable - as if he had sat up and chosen to wait until the very end of the race to pull ahead for the first time over the line, allowing Quiles to go one better in Rimini than he did in 2025, where he finished second to last season’s champion, Jose Antonio Rueda.

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The photo finish showed Almansa just 0.021s behind, with top rookie Brian Uriarte closing back in after the tight riding ahead, finishing a clear third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Matteo Bertelle sat calmly in the chasing group to lead the best of the rest over the line in fourth for Level Up - MTA, moving ahead of Valentin Perone and long term leader of the group rookie Rico Salmela, as the class newcomers continue to impress in 2026, in sixth behind his Tech3 team-mate.

Joel Kelso had started from the front row and was sat in fourth just off the leaders when he ran wide early in the race to avoid a fall, finishing seventh for GRYD Racing as the top Honda over the line.

On arrival, Marcos Uriarte was the only rider with a penalty to serve - filling in for Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports meant he had to complete his double long lap penalty hanging over from the German round. After qualifying, Jesus Rios was also given a long lap penalty for disrupting Carpe among others - with the Ajo rider one of four riders to receive a grid penalty, instead along with Cruces both demoted 12 places, and Hakim Danish and Nicola Carraro, who were sent to the back of the grid.

Cruces made the biggest comeback to lead the next group on track in eighth for CIP Green Power, just ahead of Aspar rider Marco Morelli in ninth and Casey O’Gorman, completing the top ten for the home SIC58 Squadra Corse team.

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David Gonzalez continued as the long term replacement for David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP and was a close 11th, in turn just ahead of Danish, coming from the back of the grid for MT Helmets for a 12th placed finish,

Ryusei Yamanaka was 13th behind his team-mate, in turn just ahead of Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez, who dropped from ninth to 14th following an in-race long lap penalty for causing Joel Esteban to crash out of the race.

The fight for the final point on offer was a battle between the Brits, won by Scott Ogden for CIP Green Power, in a close run to the line with GYRD Racing rider Eddie O’Shea.



Official Misano Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.463s

New fastest race lap: Maximo Qulies (2026) 1’ 40.366

Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.328s

All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1’ 40.184s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

After his penalty there was a lot to make up for Carpe, with the Red Bull rider first into the gravel at turn four on the first lap. The Spanish rider re-joined to finish 17th, almost three seconds behind O’Shea.

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Rios was 20th after completing his penalty, with Marcos Uriarte finishing 23rd.

The only other fallers were Carraro and Leo Rammenstorfer, with their contact at turn 14 on the first lap to be reviewed after the race.



Championship Standings

A win and 25 points moved Qulies on to a 281 point total, with Almansa now second on 174, 107 adrift.

Finishing out of the points saw Carpe drop to third, staying on 159 points.

Brian Uirarte remains the top rookie, third overall on 154 points, with his nearest rival being Veda Pratama, in seventh with 97 points.

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Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 race results:

2026 Misano Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 33' 42.713s 2 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.021s 3 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.343s 4 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +12.219s 5 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +12.258s 6 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +12.303s 7 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +12.580s 8 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +21.714s 9 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +21.867s 10 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +22.305s 11 David Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +22.405s 12 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +22.555s 13 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +22.870s 14 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +23.302s 15 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +23.542s 16 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +23.612s 17 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +26.576s 18 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +26.611s 19 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +28.197s 20 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +33.285s 21 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +41.320s 22 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +43.919s 23 Marcos Uriarte SPA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +44.081s 24 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) DNF 25 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 26 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF



