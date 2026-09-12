2026 Misano Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round fourteen, the San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix, where David Almansa secured back to back pole positions at Misano.

David Almansa took pole position in Moto3 at Misano
David Almansa took pole position in Moto3 at Misano
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix saw David Almansa perfect his lap to collect his sixth pole of the season at Misano.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had shown a strong pace in Rimini after topping Friday Practice, arriving with the best time, the Spaniard was followed out of the pits, but still circulating quickly and topping the timesheets.

The number 22 was regularly over the rumble strips but still improving. A final clean run at the end of the session saw Almansa secure pole with a 1’ 40.612s lap.

Rookie Brian Uriarte bounced back from his huge Friday fall to show his confidence on the damp track in FP2, topping the session as a drying line formed enough for a late run on slick tyres. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider then picked up the pace in Q2 to supply the biggest challenge to Almansa, finishing just 0.217s behind his fellow KTM rider.

Third went to a late flying lap from Joel Kelso. The GRYD Racing ride went from sixth to third running solo as the session drew to a close to complete the front row as the top Honda in Q2.

Polesitter at the last visit to Misano, Valentin Perrone was pushed back to fourth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, and the last rider within half a second of the best lap, with Aragon race winner and championship leader Maximo Quiles just outside with a 0.515s gap to rival Almansa in qualifying for fifth.

Matteo Bertelle placed sixth for Level Up - MTA ahead of Casey O’Gorman, riding for the home SIC58 Squadra Corse team. O’Gorman was slowed by moves from Alvaro Carpe, before gaining a slipstream from the Red Bull rider after he passed to the line.

Rico Salmela was eighth on the second Tech3 bike, ahead of Carpe, who was ninth and the best of the riders to move up from Q1.

Scott Ogden improved to seventh trailing Quiles around Misano for CIP Green Power to complete the top ten.

Official Misano Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.463s
Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.328s
All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1’ 40.184s


Q1 - Carpe leads the way to Q2

The first qualifying session on track saw Carpe, after being frustrated by slow riders and traffic and running wide onto the grass gather himself to go top of Q1.

The Red Bull rider was joined by both MT Helmets bikes, with Ryusei Yamanaka (12th in Q2) going from eighth to second at the back of the train of bikes together on track at the chequered flag, to join Rookie Danish(18th in Q2).

Jesus Rios (17th) held onto the final progression place for Rivacold Snipers, then fell in the second session.

Yamanaka’s lap pushed out replacement rider Marcos Uriarte, leaving him fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid for CODE Motorsports. A return the Moto3 grid will see him face a double long lap penalty for causing a crash at the start of the German Grand Prix.

Adrian Cruces was waving fists at Rios for riding slowly, a move which was placed under investigation before riding in a way that could be deemed the same offence at the end of the session on his way to fifth, for 20th on the grid for CIP Green Power.

David Gonzalez continued in place of David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, placing 26th overall.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Misano Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 40.612s
2Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.217s
3Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.397s
4Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.499s
5Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.515s
6Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.772s
7Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.814s
8Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.894s
9Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.944s
10Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.956s
11Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.177s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.191s
13Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.197s
14Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.554s
15Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.359s
16Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.429s
17Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.620s
18Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.795s
Q1
19Marcos UriarteSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)1'42.103s
20Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)1'42.151s
21Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)1' 42.331s
22Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)1' 42.457s
23Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1' 42.641s
24Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 42.806s
25Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)1' 42.996s
26David GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 43.103s

Tags:

2026
Moto3
San Marino
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Rimini, Italy

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