2026 Misano Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix saw David Almansa perfect his lap to collect his sixth pole of the season at Misano.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had shown a strong pace in Rimini after topping Friday Practice, arriving with the best time, the Spaniard was followed out of the pits, but still circulating quickly and topping the timesheets.

The number 22 was regularly over the rumble strips but still improving. A final clean run at the end of the session saw Almansa secure pole with a 1’ 40.612s lap.

Rookie Brian Uriarte bounced back from his huge Friday fall to show his confidence on the damp track in FP2, topping the session as a drying line formed enough for a late run on slick tyres. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider then picked up the pace in Q2 to supply the biggest challenge to Almansa, finishing just 0.217s behind his fellow KTM rider.

Third went to a late flying lap from Joel Kelso. The GRYD Racing ride went from sixth to third running solo as the session drew to a close to complete the front row as the top Honda in Q2.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Polesitter at the last visit to Misano, Valentin Perrone was pushed back to fourth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, and the last rider within half a second of the best lap, with Aragon race winner and championship leader Maximo Quiles just outside with a 0.515s gap to rival Almansa in qualifying for fifth.

Matteo Bertelle placed sixth for Level Up - MTA ahead of Casey O’Gorman, riding for the home SIC58 Squadra Corse team. O’Gorman was slowed by moves from Alvaro Carpe, before gaining a slipstream from the Red Bull rider after he passed to the line.

Rico Salmela was eighth on the second Tech3 bike, ahead of Carpe, who was ninth and the best of the riders to move up from Q1.

Scott Ogden improved to seventh trailing Quiles around Misano for CIP Green Power to complete the top ten.

Official Misano Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.463s

Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.328s

All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1’ 40.184s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



Q1 - Carpe leads the way to Q2

The first qualifying session on track saw Carpe, after being frustrated by slow riders and traffic and running wide onto the grass gather himself to go top of Q1.

The Red Bull rider was joined by both MT Helmets bikes, with Ryusei Yamanaka (12th in Q2) going from eighth to second at the back of the train of bikes together on track at the chequered flag, to join Rookie Danish(18th in Q2).

Jesus Rios (17th) held onto the final progression place for Rivacold Snipers, then fell in the second session.

Yamanaka’s lap pushed out replacement rider Marcos Uriarte, leaving him fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid for CODE Motorsports. A return the Moto3 grid will see him face a double long lap penalty for causing a crash at the start of the German Grand Prix.

Adrian Cruces was waving fists at Rios for riding slowly, a move which was placed under investigation before riding in a way that could be deemed the same offence at the end of the session on his way to fifth, for 20th on the grid for CIP Green Power.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

David Gonzalez continued in place of David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, placing 26th overall.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results: