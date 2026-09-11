2026 Misano Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round fourteen, the San Marino Grand Prix, where David Almansa was fastest at Misano.

David Almansa was fastest in Moto3 Practice on Friday in Misano.
David Almansa was fastest in Moto3 Practice on Friday in Misano.
© Gold and Goose

The first day of action for Moto3 at Misano saw David Almansa the quickest of the riders earning a direct Q2 spot for Qualifying at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was chipping away at his own time, setting the standaed at the top of the timing screens, with a final run out of the pits seeing the KTM rider drop the best lap of the day  - a 1’ 40.767s lap with two minutes of practice remaining.

Honda rider Joel Kelso came closest to the Spaniards benchmark lap, circulating with his GRYD Racing team-mate Eddie O’Shea as he moved into second, at 0.402s slower he was the only rider within half a second of the top time.

A late push saw championship leader Maximo Quiles move out of the danger zone and into sixth, which soon became eleventh as the final flying laps came in. One final lap saw the Aspar rider improve back up to third, just ahead of team-mate Marco Morelli who was also on a last minute charge to ride from 17th to fourth.

Rico Salmela was the best of the rookies and the best Red Bull rider on Friday for the Tech3 squad on fifth just ahead of his team-mate Valentin Perrone, who took pole and the race win in Rimini last season, in sixth.

Like Quiles, Matteo Bertelle had sat out the damp FP1, so his first track time took the Level Up - MTA rider to seventh.

O’Shea had sat fifth when Kelso went second, but his time was bettered by several riders late on, dropping the British rider to eighth.

Joel Esteban placed ninth on the second Level Up bike, with Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie Brian Uriarte holding on to a top 10 placement despite a huge fall in the session, which saw Scott Ogden and Alvaro Carpe need to avoid his sliding body and bike on track.

Casey O’Gorman was 11th quickest at his SIC58 Squadra Corse team’s local track.

Scott Ogden recovered from his sat up run with Uriarte to place 12th for CIP Green Power, the last rider within a second of the best lap.

The remaining riders heading straight to Q2 after Practice were Veda Pratama, a source of frustration for Carpe as he struggled to find clear track, in 13th for Honda Team Asia and Adrian Fernandez who was 14th for Leopard.

Adrian Cruces just missed put in 15th on the second Green Power bike and will be joined in Q1 by a frustrated Carpe who finished 18th,

There are two replacement riders for the Misano round, David Gonzalez (25th), who continues in place of David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, and Marcos Uriarte (23rd) who returns to fill in for Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports. A return for the Uriarte sees him need to serve his double long lap penalty for causing a crash at the start of the German Moto3 race this round.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Misano Moto3 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 40.767s
2Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.402s
3Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.558s
4Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.631s
5Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.660s
6Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.685s
7Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.746s
8Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+0.821s
9Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.840s
10Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.930s
11Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.972s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.992s
13Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.003s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.125s
15Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.148s
16Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.169s
17Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.199s
18Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.247s
19Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.366s
20Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.438s
21Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.468s
22Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.498s
23Marcos UriarteSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.637s
24Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.639s
25David GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+2.110s
26Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.152s


Official Misano Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.463s
Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.328s
All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1’ 40.184s


Free Practice 1

The first session began on a wet track, with times fifteen seconds down on the lap record.

A change to slick tyres saw GRYD Racing rider Kelso leap to the top, dropping the gap to six seconds as a drying line began to form.

The Australian fought for the top spot in FP1 with Leo Rammenstorfer, half a second slower in second after leading the way himself in both the wet start and the drier, later part of the session at home for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team - his best session finish to date in Moto3 in the Austrian’s rookie year.

The early top three was completed by another regular at the top of the session, Leopard’s Fernandez, with an all Honda top five finished by O’Gorman in fourth on the second SIC58 Squadra Corse bike and Nicola Carraro in fifth for Rivacold Snipers.

Ogden was the highest placed KTM in sixth for CIP Green Power.

Almansa , survived being sat up by Fernandez in the session to be the highest placed of the Moto3 championship frontrunners, in a tentative 16th in the mixed conditions, ahead of Carpe in 19th. Quiles, along with Bertelle, did not venture onto track.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Misano Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)1' 46.033s
2Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.533s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.110s
4Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.476s
5Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.538s
6Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.650s
7Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.292s
8Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.403s
9Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+3.028s
10Marcos UriarteSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)+3.286s
11Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +5.078s
12Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+5.106s
13Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+5.107s
14Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+5.184s
15Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+5.444s
16David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+5.500s
17Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+5.884s
18Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+5.953s
19Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+6.144s
20Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+6.279s
21Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+6.584s
22Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+9.267s
23Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+9.928s
24David GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+11.717s
25Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)No Time
26Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)No Time

Tags:

Moto3
2026
San Marino
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Rimini, Italy

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