2026 Misano Moto3 - Practice Results

The first day of action for Moto3 at Misano saw David Almansa the quickest of the riders earning a direct Q2 spot for Qualifying at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was chipping away at his own time, setting the standaed at the top of the timing screens, with a final run out of the pits seeing the KTM rider drop the best lap of the day - a 1’ 40.767s lap with two minutes of practice remaining.

Honda rider Joel Kelso came closest to the Spaniards benchmark lap, circulating with his GRYD Racing team-mate Eddie O’Shea as he moved into second, at 0.402s slower he was the only rider within half a second of the top time.

A late push saw championship leader Maximo Quiles move out of the danger zone and into sixth, which soon became eleventh as the final flying laps came in. One final lap saw the Aspar rider improve back up to third, just ahead of team-mate Marco Morelli who was also on a last minute charge to ride from 17th to fourth.

Rico Salmela was the best of the rookies and the best Red Bull rider on Friday for the Tech3 squad on fifth just ahead of his team-mate Valentin Perrone, who took pole and the race win in Rimini last season, in sixth.

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Like Quiles, Matteo Bertelle had sat out the damp FP1, so his first track time took the Level Up - MTA rider to seventh.

O’Shea had sat fifth when Kelso went second, but his time was bettered by several riders late on, dropping the British rider to eighth.

Joel Esteban placed ninth on the second Level Up bike, with Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie Brian Uriarte holding on to a top 10 placement despite a huge fall in the session, which saw Scott Ogden and Alvaro Carpe need to avoid his sliding body and bike on track.

Casey O’Gorman was 11th quickest at his SIC58 Squadra Corse team’s local track.

Scott Ogden recovered from his sat up run with Uriarte to place 12th for CIP Green Power, the last rider within a second of the best lap.

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The remaining riders heading straight to Q2 after Practice were Veda Pratama, a source of frustration for Carpe as he struggled to find clear track, in 13th for Honda Team Asia and Adrian Fernandez who was 14th for Leopard.

Adrian Cruces just missed put in 15th on the second Green Power bike and will be joined in Q1 by a frustrated Carpe who finished 18th,

There are two replacement riders for the Misano round, David Gonzalez (25th), who continues in place of David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, and Marcos Uriarte (23rd) who returns to fill in for Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports. A return for the Uriarte sees him need to serve his double long lap penalty for causing a crash at the start of the German Moto3 race this round.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Misano Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1' 40.767s 2 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +0.402s 3 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.558s 4 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.631s 5 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.660s 6 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.685s 7 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.746s 8 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +0.821s 9 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.840s 10 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.930s 11 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.972s 12 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.992s 13 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.003s 14 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.125s 15 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.148s 16 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.169s 17 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.199s 18 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.247s 19 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.366s 20 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.438s 21 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.468s 22 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.498s 23 Marcos Uriarte SPA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.637s 24 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.639s 25 David Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +2.110s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.152s



Official Misano Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.463s

Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 40.328s

All time lap record: David Alonso (2024) 1’ 40.184s

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Free Practice 1

The first session began on a wet track, with times fifteen seconds down on the lap record.

A change to slick tyres saw GRYD Racing rider Kelso leap to the top, dropping the gap to six seconds as a drying line began to form.

The Australian fought for the top spot in FP1 with Leo Rammenstorfer, half a second slower in second after leading the way himself in both the wet start and the drier, later part of the session at home for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team - his best session finish to date in Moto3 in the Austrian’s rookie year.

The early top three was completed by another regular at the top of the session, Leopard’s Fernandez, with an all Honda top five finished by O’Gorman in fourth on the second SIC58 Squadra Corse bike and Nicola Carraro in fifth for Rivacold Snipers.

Ogden was the highest placed KTM in sixth for CIP Green Power.

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Almansa , survived being sat up by Fernandez in the session to be the highest placed of the Moto3 championship frontrunners, in a tentative 16th in the mixed conditions, ahead of Carpe in 19th. Quiles, along with Bertelle, did not venture onto track.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times: