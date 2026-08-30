2026 Aragon Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 were first out on track at MotorLand for the Aragon Grand Prix, with a four-way battle terminated by Maximo Quiles as he pulled out his fastest lap on the last lap of the race to pull away for victory.

The Aspar rider, who broke his collarbone at Silverstone two weeks ago, missing the race, started third, with a good start seeing him immediately sit in behind polesitter David Almansa.

From the chase position, Quiles looked comfortable and happy to sit in behind for the first ten laps, making a move to the front when the pace dropped in the lead quartet.

A couple of downhill errors allowed hope for the riders behind, with Almansa back ahead, before the number 28 pulled the pin on the last lap, bringing his KTM over the line ahead by a 0.264s gap.

It is Quiles seventh win of the season, with a points finish at every race he has lined up on the grid for, his only non-scoring performance coming last time out in Britain.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Almansa was second for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP after putting everything into making up te gap after in-fighting allowed Quiles to escape again.

The all KTM podium was completed by the second Aspar of Marco Morelli, with all the front row starters claiming a rostrum finish.

Alvaro Carpe was seventh on the grid, but quickly pushed forward to feature in he lead group, dropped slightly over the final laps, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider finished fourth ahead of team-mate Brian Uriarte.

Uriarte had the pace to run at the front, but exited third to take his long lap penalty for riding slowly on Friday, rejoining ninth.

The top rookie in the race pushed to the front of th chasing group and then left it, to place a clear fifth in Aragon.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth went to Adrian Cruces, who continued his uptick in form at CIP Green Power by taking over at the helm of the chasing pack, leading them over the line in sixth.

Casey O’Gorman picked up a place after contact between the Tech3 team-mates saw Rico Salmela caught by Valentin Perrone, with the SIC58 rider avoiding he crash for seventh.

Perrone was eighth, while Salmela, who had been in seventh remounted for 22nd. The incident was reviewed by race direction, with no action taken - Perrone had already received a dashboard message earlier in the race to drop a position for contact with another rider.

Guido Pini was the top Honda ahead of Leopard team-mate Adrian Fernandez, who after a spell at the front of the group dropped back to complete the top 10.

Matteo Bertelle was close behind in 11th for Level Up - MTA, under pressure from MT Helmets rider Hakim Danish who was 12th.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Kelso broke from the group behind but never caught the pack in front, for a lonely ride in 13th for GRYD Racing.



Fellow GRYD rider Eddie O’Shea completed his long lap penalty early, to leave enough time to climb into the points places, finishing14th after a long scrap with Joel Esteban, who finished 16tforLevel Up, pipped t the final point by Scott Ogden for CIP Green Power.



Official Aragon Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Luca Lunetta (2025) 1’ 56.912s

Best Pole: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 56.361s

All time lap record: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 56.361s



Crashes, injuries and replacements

David Gonzalez was back in for David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, finishing 18th.

Niccolo Carraro was last on the grid and the first to fall, not making it past turn five on lap one.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

There was a long yellow flag to allow Cormac Buchanan to be helped away from his big turn ten crash on lap three.

Jesus Rios fell as the pace increased in the chasing group, the rookie was seventh at the time of his la five exit in turn 17.

Championship standings

A win sees Quiles move on to 256 points, 97 ahead of Carpe who has a total of 159. Second sees Almansa on a close 154, 102 points behind Quiles. Rookie Uriarte sits fourth overall on 138, wit Morelli fifth on 131. His nearest rookie rival is Veda Pratama in seventh on 97 points, with Danish third of the class newcomers on 90 points.

Full race results can be found below.

Moto3 Race Results:

2026 Aragon Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) 33' 15.478s 2 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.264s 3 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +0.715s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.900s 5 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +6.040s 6 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +11.373s 7 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +11.509s 8 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +11.841s 9 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +11.963s 10 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +12.211s 11 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +12.322s 12 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +14.284s 13 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +16.121s 14 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +22.903s 15 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +24.429s 16 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +24.529s 17 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +24.708s 18 David Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +24.965s 19 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +25.140s 20 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +30.197s 21 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +30.239s 22 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +41.128s 23 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +46.220s 24 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) DNF 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT