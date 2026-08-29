2026 Aragon Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying at the MotorLand circuit for the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix went to the wire, with an under pressure David Almansa going from having no time set to a new lap record right at the very end of Q2, for his fifth pole of the season.

Ahead in every session in the run-up to qualifying, Silverstone race winner Almansa was followed out of the pits by most of the riders in Q2. A yellow flag then prevented his first chance to get a time on the board on his return to track.

A last flying lap saw the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider secure a 1’ 56.347s lap on his KTM at the chequered flag, claiming the top spot on the grid in style with a new lap record.

Just moments earlier Marco Morelli had made his final lap count, taking the top spot for Aspar, only to find himself pushed back to second, just 0.033s slower in a close session.

There was a different approach from championship leader Maximo Quiles on the second Aspar entry. Showing no ill effects after his Silverstone crash, the number 28 ran solo and stayed out on track, being the rider in provisional pole heading into the final minutes.

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Quiles was running similar pace towards the end of the session, lapping consistently on his way to third, just 0.043s off the record new benchmark lap.

Matteo Bertelle pulled in behind Alvaro Carpe for his final run, finishing fourth for Level Up - MTA, while Adrian Cruces had another strong showing - following on from his front row start for CIP Green Power in Britain, this time the Spaniard placed fifth.

Brian Uriarte was the best of the riders to come up from the Q1 session and the top rookie in qualifying in sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, ahead of team-mate Carpe, who improved in time but not position, as those around him benefited from his tow, for seventh on the grid.

A crash in FP2 earlier in the day was shrugged off by Adrian Fernandez to be the top Honda in eighth for Leopard, with Valentin Perrone in ninth for Red Bull KTM Tech3 and Jesus Rios completing the top 10 for Rivacold Snipers.

The yellow flag that came out on Alamansa’s first fast lap was for Joel Esteban, who slid off with no time set, finishing Q2 in last.

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Read Also 2026 Aragon Moto3 - Practice Results

David Gonzalez also fell in the session, 13th at the time of his turn five spill, the replacement rider dropped back to 17th.



Official Aragon Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Luca Lunetta (2025) 1’ 56.912s

Best Pole: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 56.361s

All time lap record: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 56.361s

New all time lap record: David Almansa (2026) 1' 56.347s



Q1 - Brian Uriarte through, Eddie O’Shea shuffled out

The first of the two qualifying sessions saw Uriarte find some clear track after being followed to set what was then the best lap of the weekend, though the rookie looked ragged and on the limit to ensure a move to Q2.

Uriarte went for a final run to improve, but ran wide at turn 12, with his previous lap proving to be enough to progress in the top slot.

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The 2025 Aragon race winner, David Munoz, remains absent through injury, and is replaced again by Gonzalez at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, who moved to the second session with the second best time.

A late lap saw Cormac Buchanan (16th in Q2) up a position to third, moving Eddie O’Shea into the danger zone - which saw him vulnerable to any late time attacks.

Joel Esteban had locked himself into the slipstream of Silverstone polesitter Scott Ogden, which proved enough to move fourth, leaving the GRYD Racing rider fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid with a long lap penalty to serve in the race for riding slowly on Friday, with Uriarte also receiving the same penalty.

Ogden did improve on the same run, but only from 12th to seventh, for 21st on the grid, with Ryusei Yamanaka between the British riders.



Full qualifying results can be found below.

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Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Aragon Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1' 56.347s 2 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +0.033s 3 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +0.043s 4 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.259s 5 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.266s 6 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.297s 7 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.323s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.380s 9 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.443s 10 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.491s 11 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.557s 12 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.622s 13 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.705s 14 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.720s 15 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +0.783s 16 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +0.942s 17 David Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.447s 18 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) No Time Q1 19 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) 1' 57.716s 20 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1' 57.947s 21 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) 1' 57.965s 22 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1' 58.041s 23 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1'58.107s 24 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1' 58.414s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1' 58.569s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 58.791s



