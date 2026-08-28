2026 Aragon Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round thirteen, the Aragon Grand Prix, where David Almansa was fastest

David Almansa was fastest in Moto3 on the opening day of the Aragon Grand Prix weekend.
David Almansa was fastest in Moto3 on the opening day of the Aragon Grand Prix weekend.
© Gold and Goose

The opening day for Moto3, returning to track action at MotorLand Aragon, saw David Almansa fastest, leading the riders heading directly to Q2 ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.

Having already finished top of the earlier FP1 session, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was once again leading the way, when he returned to track before the crowds of the final five minutes, to lower the best lap to a 1’57.473s run.

The number 22 was frustrated on track from that point onwards, first hitting traffic, then pulling out of a lap that would have lead around Casey O’Gorman.

Rookie Rico Salmela did find late success, picking up a place with his final lap to finish Friday second for Red Bull KTM Tech3, just 0.079s slower.

That lap pushed back Valentin Perrone to third behind his team-mate.

Adrian Fernandez broke up the KTM dominance in fourth for Leopard Racing, his Honda and Alvaro Carpe in fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo were the last riders within half a second of the best time.

O’Gorman went on to finish sixth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, ahead of Snipers rider Jesus Rios in seventh and championship leader Maximo Quiles, who was a solid seventh and the top Aspar rider.

Level Up - MTA's Matteo Bertelle and Guido Pini on the second Leopard had identical times, with Bertelle placed ahead with a faster second best lap in ninth, with his fellow Italian completing the top ten.

Marco Morelli was eleventh quickest on the second Aspar entry, just quicker than CIP Green Power’s Adrian Cruces in 12th.

As the chequered flag waved Joel Kelso found himself down in 21st, needing his final run to move into the Q2 places, finishing 13th for GRYD Racing.

It was a similar story for Hakim Danish, with the MT Helmets rider moving from 19th to 13th just before, pushed back into the at risk slot by the Australian. 

The Malaysian rider had to wait for the last bike to cross the line to be sure of his Q2 place - Scott Ogden, on pole at the last round before the break in the calendar at Silverstone, was chasing down the best possible marker ahead in Quiles, but fell just a tenth short in 15th for CIP Green Power.

One place further back in the session was David Gonzalez, continuing at Dynavolt for David Munoz, in 16th.

A sore Brian Uriarte, after his FP1 spill, was off the pace in 17th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Ryusei Yamanaka failed to improve after a huge trip over the grass after running wide into turn 15, leaving the MT Helmets rider 21st.

After a strong start in FP1, CODE Motorsport rider Cormac Buchanan finished the timed session in last, following a huge crash after touching the white paint through turn 17, sending the New Zealander skyward.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Aragon Moto3 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 57.473s
2Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.079s
3Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.454s
4Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.465s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.472s
6Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.507s
7Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.638s
8Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)+0.641s
9Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.729s
10Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.729s
11Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)+0.820s
12Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.860s
13Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.878s
14Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.889s
15Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.899s
16David GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.945s
17Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.992s
18Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.030s
19Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.152s
20Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.187s
21Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.266s
22Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.341s
23Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.388s
24Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.864s
25Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.390s
26Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+3.444s

 

Official Aragon Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Luca Lunetta (2025) 1’ 56.912s
Best Pole: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 56.361s
All time lap record: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 56.361s

Free Practice 1

A final solo lap saw Almansa take over at the chequered flag to lead the first session on track.

Uriarte had been ahead for most of the session, a late crash saw the rookie helped away from turn five by a marshal on either side of him, limping and wincing after his crash.

Buchanan was a close third, also elevated by his final run, with Carpe fourth and Pini fifth - the Italian had to apologise in the session after ramming into the back of Leo Rammenstorfer and shunting him off track and into the gravel.

Behind four KTM bikes, Pini was the best of a trio of Honda bikes in the next three places in FP1, ahead of Rios and Fernandez.

Quiles was a tentative 14th on his return after having his collarbone plated.

Eddie O’Shea was late out of the pits and low on track time, leaving the GRYD MLav rider 25th.


FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Aragon Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1'58.708s
2Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.122s
3Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.142s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.302s
5Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.331s
6Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.410s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.413s
8Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.533s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.560s
10Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.775s
11Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.781s
12Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)+0.790s
13Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.855s
14Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM)+0.883s
15Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.926s
16Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.959s
17Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.234s
18Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.272s
19David GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.454s
20Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.522s
21Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.794s
22Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.899s
23Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.925s
24Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.962s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+2.565s
26Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.284s

 

Tags:

2026
Moto3
MotorLand Aragon, Circuito de Alcañiz, Aragon, Spain

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