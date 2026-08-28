2026 Aragon Moto3 - Practice Results

The opening day for Moto3, returning to track action at MotorLand Aragon, saw David Almansa fastest, leading the riders heading directly to Q2 ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.

Having already finished top of the earlier FP1 session, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was once again leading the way, when he returned to track before the crowds of the final five minutes, to lower the best lap to a 1’57.473s run.

The number 22 was frustrated on track from that point onwards, first hitting traffic, then pulling out of a lap that would have lead around Casey O’Gorman.

Rookie Rico Salmela did find late success, picking up a place with his final lap to finish Friday second for Red Bull KTM Tech3, just 0.079s slower.

That lap pushed back Valentin Perrone to third behind his team-mate.

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Adrian Fernandez broke up the KTM dominance in fourth for Leopard Racing, his Honda and Alvaro Carpe in fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo were the last riders within half a second of the best time.

O’Gorman went on to finish sixth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, ahead of Snipers rider Jesus Rios in seventh and championship leader Maximo Quiles, who was a solid seventh and the top Aspar rider.

Level Up - MTA's Matteo Bertelle and Guido Pini on the second Leopard had identical times, with Bertelle placed ahead with a faster second best lap in ninth, with his fellow Italian completing the top ten.

Marco Morelli was eleventh quickest on the second Aspar entry, just quicker than CIP Green Power’s Adrian Cruces in 12th.

As the chequered flag waved Joel Kelso found himself down in 21st, needing his final run to move into the Q2 places, finishing 13th for GRYD Racing.

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It was a similar story for Hakim Danish, with the MT Helmets rider moving from 19th to 13th just before, pushed back into the at risk slot by the Australian.

The Malaysian rider had to wait for the last bike to cross the line to be sure of his Q2 place - Scott Ogden, on pole at the last round before the break in the calendar at Silverstone, was chasing down the best possible marker ahead in Quiles, but fell just a tenth short in 15th for CIP Green Power.

One place further back in the session was David Gonzalez, continuing at Dynavolt for David Munoz, in 16th.

A sore Brian Uriarte, after his FP1 spill, was off the pace in 17th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

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Ryusei Yamanaka failed to improve after a huge trip over the grass after running wide into turn 15, leaving the MT Helmets rider 21st.

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After a strong start in FP1, CODE Motorsport rider Cormac Buchanan finished the timed session in last, following a huge crash after touching the white paint through turn 17, sending the New Zealander skyward.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Aragon Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1' 57.473s 2 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.079s 3 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.454s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.465s 5 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.472s 6 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.507s 7 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.638s 8 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +0.641s 9 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.729s 10 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.729s 11 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team (KTM) +0.820s 12 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.860s 13 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +0.878s 14 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.889s 15 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.899s 16 David Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.945s 17 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.992s 18 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.030s 19 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +1.152s 20 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.187s 21 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.266s 22 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.341s 23 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.388s 24 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.864s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.390s 26 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +3.444s

Official Aragon Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Luca Lunetta (2025) 1’ 56.912s

Best Pole: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 56.361s

All time lap record: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 56.361s

Free Practice 1

A final solo lap saw Almansa take over at the chequered flag to lead the first session on track.

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Uriarte had been ahead for most of the session, a late crash saw the rookie helped away from turn five by a marshal on either side of him, limping and wincing after his crash.

Buchanan was a close third, also elevated by his final run, with Carpe fourth and Pini fifth - the Italian had to apologise in the session after ramming into the back of Leo Rammenstorfer and shunting him off track and into the gravel.

Behind four KTM bikes, Pini was the best of a trio of Honda bikes in the next three places in FP1, ahead of Rios and Fernandez.

Quiles was a tentative 14th on his return after having his collarbone plated.

Eddie O’Shea was late out of the pits and low on track time, leaving the GRYD MLav rider 25th.

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FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times: