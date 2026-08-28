MotoGP Aragon LIVE: Reaction after Marco Bezzecchi tops Practice at MotorLand

Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand. Practice's start time is scheduled for 15:00 local time.

Key Moments

Marco Bezzecchi tops Practice, Marquez brothers both within a tenth of him

Crash for Jack Miller at turn two

Marc Marquez leads Aragon FP1

Jorge Martin arrives at Aragon for round 13 with the championship lead, his advantage extended to 31 points after Silverstone, where he won the Sprint and was second in the grand prix. The Spaniard was down in 18th this morning in FP1.

Silverstone was a strong weekend for all Aprilia riders, most notably Raul Fernandez, perhaps, or at least other than Martin, the Trackhouse rider taking a commanding win over 20 laps on Sunday. He was strong this morning, too, finishing second behind Marc Marquez, who led almost throughout in FP1.

Fernandez has Lorenzo Savadori alongside him in the satellite Aprilia box this weekend as a result of a left hand injury for Ai Ogura which has ruled the Japanese out of the weekend at MotorLand.

Marco Bezzecchi was largely in recovery from his own injuries at Silverstone, but still managed two podium finishes. The Italian is Martin's closest rival in the championship standings at present, but revealed ahead of the weekend a "setback" in his ongoing recovery from the injuries he sustained in Germany before the summer break. Despite the physical concerns, Bezzecchi was a solid third this morning, just ahead of Alex Marquez who was the last rider to lap in the 1m47s bracket.

Marc Marquez has been MotoGP's dominant force at Aragon over the years. He's won here seven times, including doubles in each of the last two seasons. His physical troubles have been well-documented this season, but the left-handed layout at Aragon could help mask some of those - the Spaniard having said after Silverstone that he was losing control of his right arm, comments he clarified yesterday - and FP1 seemed to be evidence to that, although his margin over Fernandez at the top was less than a tenth.

The Ducati Desmosedici could also help Marquez this weekend compared to the Aprilias. At least in the opinion of his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, the Ducati will have "more potential" at Aragon, a track he likened to Brno where Marquez narrowly beat Ai Ogura earlier this year. It certainly didn't seem to help Bagnaia this morning, though, the 2021 winner here finishing the opening practice only 20th.

Although MotoGP is missing Ogura this weekend, it has Johann Zarco and Fermin Aldeguer back from injury. Zarco hasn't raced since his huge Catalunya crash, while Aldeguer has been out since Assen. Aldeguer's return makes this weekend the first one that Ducati has had all six of its full-time riders available since Le Mans, where Marc Marquez would go on to crash in the Sprint and fracture bones in his foot.

Pol Espargaro is also back this weekend, subbing again for Maverick Vinales. Espargaro was the second-fastest KTM this morning in 15th, behind only Pedro Acosta who ended up fifth despite a crash.