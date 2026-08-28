MotoGP Aragon LIVE: Reaction after Marco Bezzecchi tops Practice at MotorLand

P2 for Alex Marquez, 0.010s behind Bezzecchi.
Bagnaia's final lap is blown at the final corner, he's out of Q2.
Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand. Practice's start time is scheduled for 15:00 local time.
Jorge Martin arrives at Aragon for round 13 with the championship lead, his advantage extended to 31 points after Silverstone, where he won the Sprint and was second in the grand prix. The Spaniard was down in 18th this morning in FP1.
Silverstone was a strong weekend for all Aprilia riders, most notably Raul Fernandez, perhaps, or at least other than Martin, the Trackhouse rider taking a commanding win over 20 laps on Sunday. He was strong this morning, too, finishing second behind Marc Marquez, who led almost throughout in FP1.
Fernandez has Lorenzo Savadori alongside him in the satellite Aprilia box this weekend as a result of a left hand injury for Ai Ogura which has ruled the Japanese out of the weekend at MotorLand.
Marco Bezzecchi was largely in recovery from his own injuries at Silverstone, but still managed two podium finishes. The Italian is Martin's closest rival in the championship standings at present, but revealed ahead of the weekend a "setback" in his ongoing recovery from the injuries he sustained in Germany before the summer break. Despite the physical concerns, Bezzecchi was a solid third this morning, just ahead of Alex Marquez who was the last rider to lap in the 1m47s bracket.
Marc Marquez has been MotoGP's dominant force at Aragon over the years. He's won here seven times, including doubles in each of the last two seasons. His physical troubles have been well-documented this season, but the left-handed layout at Aragon could help mask some of those - the Spaniard having said after Silverstone that he was losing control of his right arm, comments he clarified yesterday - and FP1 seemed to be evidence to that, although his margin over Fernandez at the top was less than a tenth.
The Ducati Desmosedici could also help Marquez this weekend compared to the Aprilias. At least in the opinion of his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, the Ducati will have "more potential" at Aragon, a track he likened to Brno where Marquez narrowly beat Ai Ogura earlier this year. It certainly didn't seem to help Bagnaia this morning, though, the 2021 winner here finishing the opening practice only 20th.
Although MotoGP is missing Ogura this weekend, it has Johann Zarco and Fermin Aldeguer back from injury. Zarco hasn't raced since his huge Catalunya crash, while Aldeguer has been out since Assen. Aldeguer's return makes this weekend the first one that Ducati has had all six of its full-time riders available since Le Mans, where Marc Marquez would go on to crash in the Sprint and fracture bones in his foot.
Pol Espargaro is also back this weekend, subbing again for Maverick Vinales. Espargaro was the second-fastest KTM this morning in 15th, behind only Pedro Acosta who ended up fifth despite a crash.
Johann Zarco's top-10 in Practice at Aragon today was "a big relief" for LCR Honda, Lucio Cecchinello says.
The LCR Honda boss spoke after Practice on the MotoGP world feed of how he was "touched" by Zarco's performance, which was enough to take the final direct Q2 spot for tomorrow's qualifying session at MotorLand.
Full story here.
Marco Bezzecchi led Practice at the Aragon Grand Prix with a new lap record.
Bezzecchi ends Practice fastest ahead of Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez in the top-three.
Di Giannantonio fourth ahead of Aldeguer, Fernandez, Martin, Acosta, Morbidelli, and Zarco in the top-10.
P2 for Alex Marquez, 0.010s behind Bezzecchi.
Bagnaia's final lap is blown at the final corner, he's out of Q2.
No improvement from Bagnaia on his latest lap and he stays 12th.
Bezzecchi improves, 1m45.455s to go fastest. 0.038s is his advantage with two minutes to go.
Bagnaia currently the only Ducati rider outside the top-10, but starting his final time attack now.
Martin runs off at turn 12 as we enter the final five minutes. P6 for him at the moment.
Raul Fernandez had slipped outside the top-10 but he gets himself up to sixth with his latest lap.
Improvement from Alex Marquez puts him second, albeit almost 0.3s behind his brother.
Demoralising - for the field - lap from Marquez, the reigning champion returns to the top with a 45.493s lap, 0.342s ahead of Bezzecchi with his first valid time attack - he'd tried one lap before but made the same mistake as Aldeguer at turn eight.
Bezzecchi gets himself into the 1m45s and takes over at the top by 0.074s from Aldeguer.
Crash for Jack Miller at turn two, which is a bit of a hotspot around here. First crash of the afternoon.
Martin to the top now and 0.118s behind Aldeguer. Acosta third and Bezzecchi fourth, ahead of Marquez who hasn't done a time attack yet.
Aldeguer goes again and nails it this time - 1m45.909s to go 0.343s clear at the top.
Less than 15 minutes to go, so the time attacks will be coming thick & fast now.
Aldeguer on a time attack, but lifts the rear wheel heading downhill into turn eight and has to run on. He was up at the first split. Razgatlioglu ran in deep behind him, too.
Bezzecchi improves, sixth lap on that soft rear. He was up on Marquez's time after three splits, so a real shock that he then lost about a tenth in the final sector with the long double-left that finishes the lap here.
Run on for Di Giannantonio at turn 12, still on that soft rear he used to go within 0.3s of Marquez to be third at the moment.
Bezzecchi now up to second on a fresh soft rear.
Marc Marquez - still fastest - has headed out on a fresh medium rear tyre.
Di Giannantonio just jumped up to second - first lap of a fresh soft rear.
Bagnaia currently lapping on a soft rear in 11th - more promising than the 20th he managed in FP1 this morning.
Encouraging, of course, for Zarco to be completing so many laps in his first day back - suggests his recovery has been managed very well. He's fast, too, seventh at the moment and the only Honda in the top-10 - Moreira the second of them in 14th.
Most riders back in the pits now, just Pol Espargaro, Marini, and the returning Zarco out on track at the moment.
Bezzecchi now up to third with that medium rear. Marquez's gap at the top cut to 0.307s ahead of Acosta.
Martin with the soft rear one place behind his team-mate.
Marquez one of a few riders on the soft rear tyre at the moment, as are the top-three. Alex Marquez the leading medium rear runner in fourth; Bezzecchi in eighth also with the medium. They're the only two in the top-10 with the medium after eight minutes.