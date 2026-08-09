2026  British Moto3  - Race Results

Moto3 was in the less traditional last on track slot on Sunday at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, but the racing displayed in the class remained as feisty as ever, with David Almansa moving to the front of the leaders, the working out pull out s gap as his rival fought for his second win of the season.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was fourth on the grid, but wasted no time in hitting the front of the race, but the pressure was constant, with the lead changing and the front group growing in size.

Almansa worked back to the front to try for a lead again after his first had evaporated, and the in-fighting behind this time allowed a gap over he closing stages,ahead over he line by 0.701s for his second win of the season, the first coming at the opening round in Thailand before injury and illness interrupted his strong start.

The fight for the remaining podium places went to the wire. After running wide on the penultimate lap Alvaro Carpe had dropped to the back of the group, but was able to aggressively push forward, to be fifth over the line at he start of the last lap and go to second, helped by team-mate Brian Uriarte’s late crash at Brooklands.

That left the way clear for Carpe, who had a track limits warning for his off track excursion, securing his tenth podium in the class for Red Bull KTM Ajo, but still just short of a first win.

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Adrian Fernandez was sat third, but left he door open for Valentin Perrone, who was not particularly near enough to the Leopard rider but could not resist the opportunity, flying under with a huge lunge in the space then available to complete the podium for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

That left Fernandez fourth, still the top Honda in the race.

Joel Esteban was 13th on the grid and pushed to lead the second group on track and bring them to the frontrunners. The Level Up - MTA rider held his own in the first group once there until he closing stages, having used up tyre he dropped off the back for a final fifth place.

A late charge took Joel Kelso to the front of the chasing group, riding for the home MLav Racing Team, he finished sixth, just ahead of top rookie Rico Salmela on the second Tech3 bike, completing a strong race for the team.

The Finnish rider was in turn just ahead of top British rider at home, Eddie O’Shea for MLav in eighth and fellow rookie Veda Pratama for Honda Team Asia as the big group on track arrived at the chequered flag.

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Pratama in turn held a narrow advantage over the line over Matteo Bertelle in 10th on the second Level Up - MTA entry.

They were ten seconds clear of the next rider to cross the finish line, Jesus Rios, the Rivacold Snipers rookie at the head of the next group of four on track.

Casey O’Gorman was handed a trip around the long lap loop for causing Adrian Cruces crash at the beginning of the race. The Irish rider was dropped out of the group in front by the penalty loop trip, but able to fight for points in the next pack, finishing 12th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

The remaining points on offer went to Guido Pini in 13th on the second Leopard bike, David Gonzalez in 14th - currently fifth in the Red Bull Rookies Cup the Spaniard was brought in to replace the injured David Munoz - and another replacement rider Kiattisak Singhapong in 15th, who was in for Zen Mitani at Honda Team Asia, finishing ahead of Aspar’s Marco Morelli in 16th.

Official British Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2’ 09.727s

All time lap record: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 2’ 09.104s

Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 2’ 09.270s

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Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were three replacement riders for the Silverstone race, with Leonardo Abruzzo made a return to the class to fill in for Ruche Moodley at CODE Motorsports, placing 18th.

German race winner Uriarte re-joined to finish 19th.

Cruces had been the first to fall after contact with O’Gorman, but only just, with Hakim Danish out at the same turn, but on the exit on lap six.

Starting from pole, home rider Scott Ogden, fuelled by his fight to stay in the class, had not panicked and sat in the lead group only to suffer an almost identical, unexpected crash to Maximo Quiles earlier in the weekend, with very little warning to attempt a save.

That fall in qualifying ruled out championship leader Quiles, with a broken collarbone.

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Cormac Buchanan and Niccolo Carraro also fell out of contention, while a bike issue ended Ryusei Yamanaka’s chances of a points finish, with smoke pouring from his exhaust as he peeled off track.



Championship standings.

Quiles remains ahead, with his total of 231 a strong cushion in his absence. The Aspar rider saw his advantage down from 104 points to 85 with Carpe sat second on 145, while race winner Almansa also narrows the gap, now on 134 points. Uriarte drops from second to fourth after his fall, staying on 127, while Morelli also did not gain points, dropping to fifth on 115.

Uriarte is also the top rookie in the standings, with Pratama his closest rival on 97 points, with Danish staying third in the hunt on 86 points.

Full race results can be found below.

Moto3 Race Results:

2026 British Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 32' 45.262s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.701s 3 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.991s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.111s 5 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +3.743s 6 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +11.614s 7 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +11.759s 8 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +11.818s 9 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +12.276s 10 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +12.351s 11 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +22.415s 12 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +22.463s 13 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +22.847s 14 David Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +22.895s 15 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +35.339s 16 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +35.419s 17 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +47.382s 18 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +49.274s 19 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1' 18.732s 20 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF 21 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 22 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) DNF 23 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 24 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF 25 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF

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