2026 British Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying for round twelve, the British Moto3 Grand Prix, where Scott Ogden picked up a home pole position.
Qualifying at Silverstone for the Moto3 British Grand Prix saw a driven Scott Ogden on track with his CIP Green Power team-mate Adrian Cruces, claiming pole position.
A first for a British Moto3 rider at the British Grand Prix, the KTM rider had been fast all weekend, featuring in the top four in all previous sessions, even when a faller, and working on track with his team-mate Cruces gave the final push necessary to move into pole position as the chequered flag waved, with the best lap of the weekend - a 2’ 09.126s.
The run helped Cruces too, finishing in a team 1-2, just 0.274s slower than Ogden.
Valentin Perrone was fastest on Friday, and the best of the huge group of riders running the risk with no laps set heading into the final few minutes of Q2. On track with fellow Red Bull rider Alvaro Carpe, the Tech3 rider pulled his session around to complete the all KTM front row.
David Almansa had been leading the way for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP and risked a stay in the pit as the clock ticked down, which saw the Spaniard drop to fourth.
Carpe was fifth, ahead of top Honda rider Adrian Fernandez in sixth for Leopard, who was the first man over half a second away from the best lap.
Rookie Brian Uriarte claimed his first pole last time out, and went on to win the race at the Sachsenring, but this time will be launching from the third row in seventh, joined by Cormac Buchanan, the best of the Q1 graduates for CODE Motorsport in eighth, and MT Helmets rider Hakim Danish, who also joined the second session in ninth.
Kelso, another rider making the jump up from Q1, had the same time as Danish, so was placed 10th on count back with a fester second lap for the home team, MLav Racing.
A huge crash heading into the final five minutes ended the hopes of championship leader Maximo Quiles, Thrown from his Aspar as it launched him like an ejector seat, he was visibly in pain as he left the track on a marshals scooter after his hard exit out of Club. Quiles finished the session in 11th with an earlier lap, but was later revealed to have broken his right collarbone, so will be absent from the race..
British rider Eddie O’Shea did some late damage limitation to put in a lap, starting 15th on the second MLav bike, while Irish rider Cormac Buchanan lines up for his closest race to home soil in 18th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.
Official British Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2m 09.727s
All time lap record: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 2m 09.104s
Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 2m 09.270s
Q1 - Solo run sees Hakim Danish take charge
Danish went out solo and set the best lap in the first qualifying sessions, finishing over half a second clear of the rest of the riders in Q1.
Kelso unlocked a Q2 place, having led between Danish’s two timesheet topping runs after circulating with Level UP - MTA rider Matteo Bertelle, who also moved on in fourth (17th in Q2).
The final space in the second session went to Buchanan, who latched on behind the duo after leaving the pits in the next group.
Rico Salmela just missed out after improving from 11th for fifth at the chequered flag for Red Bull KTM Tech3 - recovering from a highside earlier in the session, as his rivals tangled with each other, for 19th on the grid.
Jesus Rios and Guido Pini swapped positions and battled as if in a race for the whole of their final lap together, which resulted in contact - Pini had his leg off the leopard and was lucky to finish the lap. The gesticulating nad fighting left Rios seventh in the session for Rivacold Snipers, with Pini one spot further back.
The best of the three replacement riders in Moto3 in qualifying was David Gonzalez, replacing David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, was ahead of both Rios and Pini in sixth, for 20th on the grid.
Kiattisak Singhapong replacing Zen Mitani at Honda Team Asia and Leonardo Abruzzo returning to fill in for Ruche Moodley at Code Motorsports were ninth and 10th, ahead of regular riders Leo Rammenstorfer and early faller Niccolo Carraro.
Full qualifying results can be found below.
Moto3 Qualifying Results:
|2026 British Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|2' 09.126s
|2
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.274s
|3
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.332s
|4
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.335s
|5
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.459s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.717s
|7
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.725s
|8
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.765s
|9
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.851s
|10
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.851s
|11
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.207s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.286s
|13
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.322s
|14
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.455s
|15
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.499s
|16
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.784s
|17
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.967s
|18
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.995s
|Q1
|19
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|2' 11.362s
|20
|David Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|2' 11.418s
|21
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|2' 11.599s
|22
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|2' 11.703s
|23
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|2' 12.209s
|24
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|2' 12.473s
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|2' 13.035s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|2' 13.553s