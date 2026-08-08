2026 British Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying at Silverstone for the Moto3 British Grand Prix saw a driven Scott Ogden on track with his CIP Green Power team-mate Adrian Cruces, claiming pole position.

A first for a British Moto3 rider at the British Grand Prix, the KTM rider had been fast all weekend, featuring in the top four in all previous sessions, even when a faller, and working on track with his team-mate Cruces gave the final push necessary to move into pole position as the chequered flag waved, with the best lap of the weekend - a 2’ 09.126s.

The run helped Cruces too, finishing in a team 1-2, just 0.274s slower than Ogden.

Valentin Perrone was fastest on Friday, and the best of the huge group of riders running the risk with no laps set heading into the final few minutes of Q2. On track with fellow Red Bull rider Alvaro Carpe, the Tech3 rider pulled his session around to complete the all KTM front row.

David Almansa had been leading the way for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP and risked a stay in the pit as the clock ticked down, which saw the Spaniard drop to fourth.

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Carpe was fifth, ahead of top Honda rider Adrian Fernandez in sixth for Leopard, who was the first man over half a second away from the best lap.

Rookie Brian Uriarte claimed his first pole last time out, and went on to win the race at the Sachsenring, but this time will be launching from the third row in seventh, joined by Cormac Buchanan, the best of the Q1 graduates for CODE Motorsport in eighth, and MT Helmets rider Hakim Danish, who also joined the second session in ninth.

Kelso, another rider making the jump up from Q1, had the same time as Danish, so was placed 10th on count back with a fester second lap for the home team, MLav Racing.

A huge crash heading into the final five minutes ended the hopes of championship leader Maximo Quiles, Thrown from his Aspar as it launched him like an ejector seat, he was visibly in pain as he left the track on a marshals scooter after his hard exit out of Club. Quiles finished the session in 11th with an earlier lap, but was later revealed to have broken his right collarbone, so will be absent from the race..

British rider Eddie O’Shea did some late damage limitation to put in a lap, starting 15th on the second MLav bike, while Irish rider Cormac Buchanan lines up for his closest race to home soil in 18th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

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Read Also 2026 British Moto3 - Practice Results



Official British Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2m 09.727s

All time lap record: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 2m 09.104s

Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 2m 09.270s



Q1 - Solo run sees Hakim Danish take charge

Danish went out solo and set the best lap in the first qualifying sessions, finishing over half a second clear of the rest of the riders in Q1.

Kelso unlocked a Q2 place, having led between Danish’s two timesheet topping runs after circulating with Level UP - MTA rider Matteo Bertelle, who also moved on in fourth (17th in Q2).

The final space in the second session went to Buchanan, who latched on behind the duo after leaving the pits in the next group.

Rico Salmela just missed out after improving from 11th for fifth at the chequered flag for Red Bull KTM Tech3 - recovering from a highside earlier in the session, as his rivals tangled with each other, for 19th on the grid.

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Jesus Rios and Guido Pini swapped positions and battled as if in a race for the whole of their final lap together, which resulted in contact - Pini had his leg off the leopard and was lucky to finish the lap. The gesticulating nad fighting left Rios seventh in the session for Rivacold Snipers, with Pini one spot further back.

The best of the three replacement riders in Moto3 in qualifying was David Gonzalez, replacing David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, was ahead of both Rios and Pini in sixth, for 20th on the grid.

Kiattisak Singhapong replacing Zen Mitani at Honda Team Asia and Leonardo Abruzzo returning to fill in for Ruche Moodley at Code Motorsports were ninth and 10th, ahead of regular riders Leo Rammenstorfer and early faller Niccolo Carraro.



Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 British Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) 2' 09.126s 2 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.274s 3 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.332s 4 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.335s 5 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.459s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.717s 7 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.725s 8 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +0.765s 9 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.851s 10 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.851s 11 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +1.207s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.286s 13 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.322s 14 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +1.455s 15 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.499s 16 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.784s 17 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.967s 18 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.995s Q1 19 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 2' 11.362s 20 David Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 2' 11.418s 21 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2' 11.599s 22 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 2' 11.703s 23 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2' 12.209s 24 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 2' 12.473s 25 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2' 13.035s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2' 13.553s

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