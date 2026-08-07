2026 British Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round twelve, the British Grand Prix, where Valentin Perrone led the riders moving directly to Q2.

Valentin Perrone finished fastest on Friday at Silverstone
Valentin Perrone finished fastest on Friday at Silverstone
© Gold and Goose

The opening day for Moto3 at Silverstone saw a late battle for the top spot and a shoot-out for the final places inside the Q2 top 14, with Valentin Perrone fastest on the opening day of the British Grand Prix.

The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider was 11th and deep in the big group to leave with five minutes left on the clock, enough for two flying lap attempts at the longest track on the calendar.

Well positioned, the Argentine rider was elevated to first with the tow from the bikes ahead helping him to a 2m 09.568s best.

As with the first session, there was more late progression for Scott Ogden on home soil, the CIP Green Power rider had left the pits earlier then most, with Adrian Cruces and David Almansa, and had just hit provisional pole moments earlier, finishing second - just 0.010s slower.

The top rookie in Practice was Veda Pratama, an impressive third place for the Honda Team Asia rider at a new track for the Indonesian.

Casey O’Gorman had gone from fifth to second with just a couple of minutes to hold on, but the late flurry of laps pushed the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider back to fifth again by the chequered flag.

FP1 pace setter Almansa was sixth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, just quicker than championship leader Maximo Quiles, with the Aspar rider seventh fastest on day one.

Alvaro Carpe placed eighth after running with the other Red Bull bikes on track for the Ajo Squad, with Cruces ninth on the second CIP Green Power entry, while Joel Esteban was the last rider within half a second of the lead time for Level Up - MTA for a top 10 place.

Eddie O’Shea was 11th for MLav Racing at the home round for both rider and team, one of several riders needing a big last effort to go into Q2 directly, as the Brit was sat in 16th as the clock hit zero.

In the same group and same situation was Marco Morelli on the second Aspar, sat just outside the progression places in 15th, his final lap elevated him to 12th.

Adrian Fernandez held onto 13th in the shuffle for Leopard, with Ryusei Yamanaka claiming the final Q2 spot for MT Helmets in 14th.

Matteo Bertelle had pushed into the top 14 - going from 20th to 10th but the late rush saw him become the rider to just miss out, sat a final 15th for Level Up - MTA.

The Italian joins a talented pool of riders capable of claiming the remaining Q2 places that will be available in Q1 on Saturday, with  Joel Kelso (18th ) among the riders also still in the hunt.

There are three replacement riders for the British round - Leonardo Abruzzo makes a return to the class, in for Ruche Moodley at Code Motorsports, after riding as a replacement for the MLAV team last season, placing the best of the trio in 21st.

Kiattisak Singhapong (24th), a former Asia Talent Cup rider and current Red Bull Rookies participant is in for Zen Mitani at Honda Team Asia.

David Munoz is still out of action for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Team, who have brought in Moto3 Junior World Championship rider David Gonzalez, who had a trip through the deep gravel on his way to 25th.

Moto3 Practice times:

 

2026 British Moto3  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)2m 09.568s
2Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.010s
3Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.071s
4Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.100s
5Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.183s
6David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.236s
7Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.270s
8Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.361s
9Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.368s
10Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.375s
11Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.518s
12Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.565s
13Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.591s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.676s
15Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.780s
16Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.791s
17Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.819s
18Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.981s
19Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.990s
20Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.224s
21Leonardo AbruzzoITA CODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.761s
22Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +3.017s
23Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+3.110s
24Kiattisak SinghapongTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.266s
25David GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+3.516s
26Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.928s

Official British Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2m 09.727s
All time lap record: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 2m 09.104s
Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 2m 09.270s


Free Practice 1

The opening session was topped by Almansa, passing Singhapong on his way to the top time. Early faller Ogden went from 21st to second at the chequered flag with a determined final lap.

Fernandez was the last rider within half a second of the top time, the top Honda in FP1 behind the KTM duo in third. The early top five was completed by Kelso in fourth for home team MLav Racing and long term session leader Morelli.

Morelli had early competition from team-mate Quiles, who was a late faller in the session, leaving him seventh, behind the best rookie performer, Pratama. Who was sixth.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 British Moto3  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)2m 10.553s
2Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.403s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.497s
4Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.517s
5Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.552s
6Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.532s
7Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.544s
8Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.876s
9Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.902s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.907s
11Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.976s
12Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.005s
13Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.206s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.289s
15Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.408s
16Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.448s
17Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.562s
18Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.693s
19Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.729s
20Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.863s
21Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.866s
22Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.979s
23Kiattisak SinghapongTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.490s
24Leonardo AbruzzoITA CODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.564s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.282s
26David GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+4.046s

 

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain

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