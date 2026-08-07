2026 British Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round twelve, the British Grand Prix, where Valentin Perrone led the riders moving directly to Q2.
The opening day for Moto3 at Silverstone saw a late battle for the top spot and a shoot-out for the final places inside the Q2 top 14, with Valentin Perrone fastest on the opening day of the British Grand Prix.
The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider was 11th and deep in the big group to leave with five minutes left on the clock, enough for two flying lap attempts at the longest track on the calendar.
Well positioned, the Argentine rider was elevated to first with the tow from the bikes ahead helping him to a 2m 09.568s best.
As with the first session, there was more late progression for Scott Ogden on home soil, the CIP Green Power rider had left the pits earlier then most, with Adrian Cruces and David Almansa, and had just hit provisional pole moments earlier, finishing second - just 0.010s slower.
The top rookie in Practice was Veda Pratama, an impressive third place for the Honda Team Asia rider at a new track for the Indonesian.
Casey O’Gorman had gone from fifth to second with just a couple of minutes to hold on, but the late flurry of laps pushed the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider back to fifth again by the chequered flag.
FP1 pace setter Almansa was sixth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, just quicker than championship leader Maximo Quiles, with the Aspar rider seventh fastest on day one.
Alvaro Carpe placed eighth after running with the other Red Bull bikes on track for the Ajo Squad, with Cruces ninth on the second CIP Green Power entry, while Joel Esteban was the last rider within half a second of the lead time for Level Up - MTA for a top 10 place.
Eddie O’Shea was 11th for MLav Racing at the home round for both rider and team, one of several riders needing a big last effort to go into Q2 directly, as the Brit was sat in 16th as the clock hit zero.
In the same group and same situation was Marco Morelli on the second Aspar, sat just outside the progression places in 15th, his final lap elevated him to 12th.
Adrian Fernandez held onto 13th in the shuffle for Leopard, with Ryusei Yamanaka claiming the final Q2 spot for MT Helmets in 14th.
Matteo Bertelle had pushed into the top 14 - going from 20th to 10th but the late rush saw him become the rider to just miss out, sat a final 15th for Level Up - MTA.
The Italian joins a talented pool of riders capable of claiming the remaining Q2 places that will be available in Q1 on Saturday, with Joel Kelso (18th ) among the riders also still in the hunt.
There are three replacement riders for the British round - Leonardo Abruzzo makes a return to the class, in for Ruche Moodley at Code Motorsports, after riding as a replacement for the MLAV team last season, placing the best of the trio in 21st.
Kiattisak Singhapong (24th), a former Asia Talent Cup rider and current Red Bull Rookies participant is in for Zen Mitani at Honda Team Asia.
David Munoz is still out of action for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Team, who have brought in Moto3 Junior World Championship rider David Gonzalez, who had a trip through the deep gravel on his way to 25th.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 British Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|2m 09.568s
|2
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.010s
|3
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.071s
|4
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.100s
|5
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.183s
|6
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.236s
|7
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.270s
|8
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.361s
|9
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.368s
|10
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.375s
|11
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.518s
|12
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.565s
|13
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.591s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.676s
|15
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.780s
|16
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.791s
|17
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.819s
|18
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.981s
|19
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.990s
|20
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.224s
|21
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.761s
|22
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+3.017s
|23
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+3.110s
|24
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.266s
|25
|David Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+3.516s
|26
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+3.928s
Official British Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2m 09.727s
All time lap record: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 2m 09.104s
Best Pole: Ivan Ortola (2024) 2m 09.270s
Free Practice 1
The opening session was topped by Almansa, passing Singhapong on his way to the top time. Early faller Ogden went from 21st to second at the chequered flag with a determined final lap.
Fernandez was the last rider within half a second of the top time, the top Honda in FP1 behind the KTM duo in third. The early top five was completed by Kelso in fourth for home team MLav Racing and long term session leader Morelli.
Morelli had early competition from team-mate Quiles, who was a late faller in the session, leaving him seventh, behind the best rookie performer, Pratama. Who was sixth.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 British Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|2m 10.553s
|2
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.403s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.497s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.517s
|5
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.552s
|6
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.532s
|7
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.544s
|8
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.876s
|9
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.902s
|10
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.907s
|11
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.976s
|12
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.005s
|13
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.206s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.289s
|15
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.408s
|16
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.448s
|17
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.562s
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.693s
|19
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.729s
|20
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.863s
|21
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.866s
|22
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.979s
|23
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.490s
|24
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.564s
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+3.282s
|26
|David Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+4.046s